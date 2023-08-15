Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud

Authorities say Karla Jackelin Morales invited Jose Alfonso Villanueva to smoke marijuana in a field for his birthday. He was soon jumped by five men

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on August 15, 2023 11:49AM EDT
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Karla Jackelin Morales. Photo:

Harris County District Attorney's Office

A Houston woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to luring a man to a remote area, where he was ambushed by five members of a gang, slashed with a machete and then shot to death while trying to run away.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced over the weekend that Karla Jackelin Morales pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to a sentencing of 30 years in prison shortly before a jury was to be selected in her trial for the 2018 death of Jose Alfonso Villanueva.

The district attorney’s office said Morales, 24, had “lured” Villanueva, also 24, to a field in Spring, Texas, by inviting him to smoke marijuana with her to celebrate his birthday.

When Villanueva and Morales got to the remote field, roughly 20 miles north of Houston, the district attorney’s office said he was jumped by five members of the MS-13 gang who had been waiting for him to arrive.

“The gang members, who have all been convicted in the crime now, slashed Villanueva with a machete and then shot him as he tried to run away,” Ogg said in a news release. “They were apparently mad at him because he had disrespected them in a rap battle.”

Villanueva’s body was discovered about a week later.

mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Karla Jackelin Morales.

Harris County District Attorney's Office

Morales, who was 17 at the time of Villanueva’s murder, had told investigators that she tried to stop the gang members from going through with the plan to ambush the victim but was told it was too late, according to local news outlet KPRC2.

She was first scheduled to go to trial in October 2021 but had cut off her ankle monitor and escaped. Nine months later, she was taken back into custody and faced an impending trial this summer before she pleaded guilty.

“This women knowingly lured an innocent man to be murdered by five MS-13 gang members in the most brutal and depraved manner that you could imagine sending shockwaves and fear throughout the Houston community,” acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Kurtz of the Homeland Security Investigations in Houston said in a statement. “By working in conjunction with our local law enforcement partners and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, we were able to hold all of the individuals responsible for this horrifying tragedy accountable and hopefully bring some closure to the victim’s family.”

