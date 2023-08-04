Woman Whose Remains Were Found in 3 Suitcases Is ID'd — as Husband Charged with Murder

William Lowe was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body in connection with the death of his longtime wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Updated on August 4, 2023 03:27PM EDT
Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe
Aydil Barbosa Fontes. Photo:

Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

A Florida man was arrested this week on accusations he murdered his wife of 15 years, whose remains were found inside three separate suitcases at a beach last month, authorities said.

William Lowe, 78, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body, Delray Beach Police Detective Michael Liberta said at a press conference on Thursday.

Authorities allege Lowe fatally shot his 80-year-old wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes, in the head, at their Delray Beach apartment and dismembered her body before dumping the remains in three suitcases and other bags in the Intracoastal Waterway. Police previously said they believe Fontes was killed sometime between July 17 and July 20, CBS News reported.

Investigators have been trying to identify the woman, and last week released a reconstructed photo of what the victim may have looked like, rendered by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Imaging Unit. Fontes was eventually identified through dental records, per CBS 12.

On July 21, the Delray Beach Police Department said they received a 911 call about a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway. 

According to the arrest report obtained by CBS 12, WPTV, and Fox 35, the first suitcase contained a pair of human legs. During their investigation, investigators discovered a second piece of luggage containing a human torso and small landscaping rocks, as well as a third carrying a woman's pelvis and more rocks. The next day, a tote-like bag was found in the water containing a human head with a gunshot wound, the report states. 

Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe

Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Liberta said interviews with witnesses and surveillance footage helped police identify the suspect as Lowe. The report states that witnesses saw an older man looking at the third suitcase in the water, "approximately 5-6 times over a three-day period,” before authorities made the discovery, WPTV reports. 

According to the arrest report, another witness spotted a man with a similar description getting into a vehicle near where a suitcase was believed to be dumped, Fox 35 reports. Days later, an investigator noticed a gold Ford Taurus registered to Lowe in the vicinity of the crime scene.

Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe
William Lowe.

Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

During his interrogation, Lowe allegedly said that his wife had been "in Brazil'' for around three weeks and that he didn't remember the last time he spoke to her, police claimed in the arrest report. Lowe also reportedly said he didn’t know why his wife’s name was on an airline barcode sticker found on one of the suitcases.

Meanwhile, a search of Lowe’s home on July 31 allegedly uncovered large amounts of blood in the living room, dining room, main bedroom, and in the tubs and drains of the bathrooms, according to the report, per WPTV. Investigators also allegedly found a 9mm handgun and cleaning supplies containing blood spatter, the report states.

On Aug. 2, investigators searched a storage unit in Lowe’s name. There, they allegedly found a chainsaw with "what appeared to be bone matter, flesh and human hair in the housing of the saw,” per the arrest report, cited by WPTV.

Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe
Delray Beach Police Detective Michael Liberta speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Lowe has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Palm Beach County Jail without bond, online court records show. Mark Shiner, Lowe’s attorney, told CNN, his client  “is looking forward for the entire truth to come out in the courtroom.”

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the homicide.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

