Days After Woman Got Protective Order, Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Came to Her Job and Killed Her in Parking Lot

Amber Jo Thomas, 40, was granted a protective order against Barry Garza just six days before authorities allege he shot and killed her

Published on August 7, 2023 01:17PM EDT
Amber Jo Thomas, allegedly killed by her ex-bf in Saline, Michigan
Amber Jo Thomas. Photo:

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

A Michigan woman was killed, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, less than one week after a judge approved a personal protection order against him, according to multiple news outlets.

Amber Jo Thomas, 40, and a male acquaintance were walking to her car across the street from her workplace, the Linden Square Assisted Living Facility in Saline, on the morning of Aug. 3 when her ex-boyfriend, 58-year-old Barry Garza, allegedly ambushed her, police said, per Michigan Local, Fox 2 Detroit, and The Saline Post.

Garza allegedly shot both Thomas and the 67-year-old man, according to a press release from the Saline Police Department. Thomas died at a local hospital a short time later. The man was reported to be in stable condition, according to Michigan Local.

Garza had fled the scene in a Ford Focus and then crashed at S. Ann Arbor and Willis Roads, police said.

“The suspect did not comply with commands and the deputy deployed his taser, subsequently taking the suspect into custody,” the release states. 

Garza was arraigned over the weekend on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, police said. He's being held on no bond. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, The Saline Post reports.

Court records show Thomas filed a Personal Protection Order against Garza on July 27 and it was granted the following day, according to WXYZ -TV. Citing officials, Fox 2 and The Saline Post also reported that Thomas had a PPO against the suspect.

In the PPO obtained by WXYZ-TV, Thomas described alleged "physical and verbal abuse" that persisted throughout their nine-year relationship. She claimed she previously contacted local authorities. 

"I'm scared,” she reportedly wrote. “He has stated he was going to kill me several times."

Thomas was remembered in her obituary as someone who loved gardening, her dogs, and going camping with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, son, twin brother and other loved ones.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

