Woman Obsessed with True Crime Allegedly Killed Female Tutor 'Out of Curiosity,' Say Authorities

An avid true crime fan who authorities say was obsessed with TV shows and books about murder allegedly confessed to killing and dismembering a female tutor “out of curiosity,” South Korean police said.

On Wednesday, police in the city of Busan arrested Jung Yoo-jung, 23, a police spokesman said, The Chosun Ilbo, the oldest daily newspaper in South Korea, reports.

She was indicted on a murder charge Friday, The Korea Times reports.

“Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books," a police spokesman alleged, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

Police have not publicly identified the victim of the brutal stabbing, a female, freelance tutor Jung allegedly found online, police said, The Korea Times reports.

Jung initially allegedly posed as the mother of a ninth grader who wanted her daughter to learn English from a private tutor, investigators said, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

Three months before the slaying, Jung allegedly searched online for tips on how to hide a corpse, her phone records showed, police said, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

She borrowed books from a library and watched true crime shows to allegedly learn how to kill someone, police said.

Armed with information on how to fatally stab someone, Jung found her victim on a tutoring app, police allege.

Two days before the fatal stabbing, Jung contacted the tutor and said she would send her daughter to the her house for a consultation, police said, The Chosun Ilbo reports.

Jung allegedly showed up at the victim’s house wearing a school uniform she bought online, police said.

"Jung is short, and with the uniform on, the victim probably mistook her for a middle-school student," the police spokesman said, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

The unwitting victim opened the door and let Jung inside her home, where Jung allegedly stabbed her with a knife, police said.

After the slaying, Jung allegedly dismembered the woman, police said.

Using bleach and garbage bags she bought from a nearby grocery store, she allegedly placed the body parts in a suitcase, then took a taxi to a wooded area near the Nakdong River and left the bag, police said.

"In order to make it look like the victim had disappeared, Jung kept the victim's mobile phone, ID card and wallet, attempting to commit a perfect crime," police said, The Chosun Ilbo reports.

Suspicious, the taxi driver called police, who allegedly found the remaining part of the victim’s boyd at Jung’s house and in the garbage bags, police said.

At first, Jung allegedly said she killed the woman after they’d gotten into an argument, police said.

But when investigators found holes in her story and her family told her to tell the truth, she allegedly confessed, police said.

"Jung also said she feels sorry for what she did," the spokesman added. "We are conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath."

Asked about her alleged crime, Jung said, "I think I was out of my mind," The Korean Times reports.