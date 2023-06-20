A woman is dead following a head-on vehicle collision with her brother in New York State.

Dahlia Klink, 24, died Sunday after her brother Evan Klink, 21, crossed the center line near the town of Freedom in a 2006 Dodge Ram on Saturday and struck her 2005 Ford Focus, according to New York State Police.

Dahlia was transported to the nearby Erie County Medical Center in a serious condition shortly afterward, but tragically succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Two other passengers in Dahlia’s car were also pronounced dead at the scene. This included 17-year-old Havanah Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler — identified by WKBW-TV as Dahlia's daughter.

Another 4-year-old passenger — believed to be Dahlia's other daughter — was transported to the ICU at Oishei Children's Hospital and is currently being treated for serious injuries, police added.

Evan was also treated for injuries, while his 19-year-old passenger, Cameron Klink, was transported by air to the hospital in serious condition.

WKBW-TV/Youtube

Authorities told the New York Post that the state police’s collision reconstruction unit is currently reviewing physical evidence from Evan's vehicle to determine his rate of speed at the time of the collision.



Investigators are also working with Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a subpoena for his blood taken at the hospital, added the outlet.



“When I heard it was brother and sister — that hit. I couldn't believe it,” Freedom resident Sue Fish told WKBW-TV. “How's the driver of the truck going to live with himself now and the rest of the family?”

Dahlia was remembered as “an amazing mom” who “never spent more than a day apart from her girls” and “had a contagious smile and the biggest heart,” in a family letter obtained by the outlet.

“Molly was a little ball of sunshine, she could make anyone’s day better just by looking at her and seeing her little smirk she always had, she loved her little sister and her cousins more than anything in the world, they were all best friends. They will both be missed so much and they are both very loved," the letter said.



A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funeral funds for Dahlia and Molly, as well as the medical expenses for Dahlia’s other daughter. An additional fundraiser to cover funeral costs for Lopez has also been posted.