Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion in ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit

The court filing accused Marques Jackson of sharing his ex-girlfriend's compromising photographs on multiple social media platforms

Published on August 16, 2023 01:08AM EDT
The historic Tarrant County Courthouse stands in downtown Fort Worth, Texas
The Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Photo:

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

A woman in Texas was awarded $1.2 billion in damages last week following a legal battle with a former boyfriend who she accused of spreading revenge porn to harass her, according to multiple reports.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that a woman, who is only known in court documents by the initials D.L., filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Marques Jamal Jackson. In it, she alleged that he sent compromising photos of her to her relatives, friends, and colleagues at work. Jackson allegedly used multiple fake social media profiles to share the content. 

D.L. claimed the situation left her psychologically and sexually scarred. The lawsuit was filed in April 2022 in Harris County, according to CBS News.

Jackson and D.L. began dating in 2016, and by early 2020, the two were living together in Chicago. Around the same time, they began a “long and drawn-out break up,” the lawsuit states, per The New York Times

Revenge p*rn laws
Man holds phone.

PA Wire URN:25492197

As D.L. reportedly proceeded to end things with Jackson, she left the residence she shared with him and decided to temporarily move in with her mother at a home in Texas. It was then that the former lover was accused of hacking the security system at the home to gain footage of the unsuspecting woman. 

In October 2021, the two officially terminated their relationship. D.L. reportedly informed Jackson that he was no longer allowed to possess “visual intimate material” of her that he previously had access to when they were dating, the lawsuit added.

Texas Courthouse
gavel.

AP Photo/Harry Cabluck

The court filing accused Jackson of sharing D.L.'s compromising photographs on multiple social media platforms, as well as on porn sites. These images were allegedly also uploaded to Dropbox.

The plaintiff alleged that her ex-boyfriend sent the images with her name, address, and photos of her face. Fake profiles began to appear on social media sites, according to the lawsuit, and the person behind the alleged accounts would tag D.L.’s employer and the gym where she exercised at.

In March 2022, Jackson reportedly told D.L., “You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking.”

It is unclear whether Jackson retained legal counsel.

According to The Guardian, the crime is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

D.L.’s attorney Brad Gilde admitted that he doesn’t think his client will receive the full amount, but he wants her case to shed light on an issue that others sometimes suffer in silence from. 

“The communication from the jury is that [if] you make it your mission to ruin someone emotionally for the rest of your life, then you are going to be facing a judgment that’s going to ruin you financially for the rest of your life,” the lawyer said.

While a jury found Jackson liable for violating the revenge porn laws in Texas, Gilde prefers not to use that term. He opted for the violation to be called “image-based sexual abuse” instead, citing that advocators for survivors believe the term can make those impacted feel like they were the reason their privacy was violated.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

