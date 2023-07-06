Identity of 'Nation River Lady' Revealed Nearly 50 Years After She Was Discovered Floating in River

The identity of a woman whose body was found floating in a river 48 years ago has been revealed by police in Canada.

Nearly five decades after her remains were found in an Ontario river on May 3, 1975, the woman — known to many as “Nation River Lady" — has now been identified as Jewell “Lalla” Langford and a man has been charged with her murder, authorities confirmed this week.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared the news on Wednesday in a release, in which the department detailed that Langford — who was 48 at the time of her death — was identified in 2020 after the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto obtained a new DNA profile of her the year before.

The department added that genome sequencing found that Langford's DNA matched samples from two people in "a family DNA tree." Her case is believed to be the first in the country where forensic genealogy was used to identify human remains.

"Thanks to advances in genetic genealogy science and the collective commitment of all of the investigators involved, we have brought resolution to the families and friends of this missing person who met with foul play," said Detective Inspector Daniel Nadeau, the major case manager of OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch, adding, "We can be satisfied with the results of this investigation and that we were able to return Jewell Langford's remains to her loved ones."

Jewell Langford has been identified by police in Ontario as the "Nation River Lady". Ontario Provincial Police

After a lengthy investigation that saw the OPP working alongside the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, the FBI, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, and the Departments of Justice in both the U.S. and Canada, 81-year-old Rodney Nichols of Hollywood, Florida was charged with murder late last year. Nichols has not yet appeared in court or entered a plea, a report from CBC said on Tuesday.

"Prematurely sharing developments in the investigation could have jeopardized the investigation and ensuing court processes, including potential extradition from the United States," the OPP said of the decision not to announce the murder charges publicly until now.

According to a report by CNN — which cited information from nonprofit DNA Doe Project — Langford had been strangled with a television cable. Police also noted that she and Nichols were "known to each other."



Jewell Langford has been identified by police in Ontario as the "Nation River Lady". Ontario Provincial Police

Langford was "a prominent member of the Jackson, Tennessee business community" whose maiden name was Parchman. She had also owned a health spa with her ex-husband and travelled to Montréal in April 1975, before being reported missing by her family when she failed to return, police said.

Authorities shared that her remains were repatriated to the U.S. in March 2022 before a memorial service and burial.

"For 47 years, Jewell Langford's family did not know where she was or if they would ever learn what happened to her," Ontario Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer said in the police release. "As science and technology progressed over the years and with continued collaboration by all investigating organizations, we were finally able to answer those questions."

"Our work is about finding the truth for families like Jewell's and never giving up regardless of the passage of time.'

According to CNN, Marty Kearns, deputy commissioner of OPP Investigations and Organized Crime, said that authorities "have always believed this case was solvable, that we would one day identify the person who became known as the Nation River Lady."