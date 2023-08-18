Woman, 65, Has 'Permanent Disability' After Being Attacked by Shark at N.Y.C. Beach, Family Says

Tatyana Koltunyuk has undergone five surgeries since the attack and will likely require "years of intense physical therapy," according to her family

By
Published on August 18, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Woman, 65, Has a Permanent Disability After Being Attacked by Shark at New York City Beach
Tatyana Koltunyuk. Photo:

Darya Koltunyuk/GoFundMe

A woman who was involved in an “extremely rare” shark attack at a New York City beach earlier this month faces a years-long road to recovery, according to her family.

Tatyana Koltunyuk, 65, has already undergone 5 surgeries and "will require more" following the attack at Rockaway Beach on Aug. 7, according to a statement from her family that was obtained by PEOPLE.

"Her medical team has predicted that recovery will take several years of intense physical therapy and close medical monitoring, during which time she will have significantly limited mobility," her family said. "Though the full impact of her injury is not yet known, it has left her with a permanent disability." Additional information about her disability was not shared.

The woman was in the water before 6 p.m. local time when the shark bit her in the left leg, according to statements from the New York City police and parks departments that were previously obtained by PEOPLE.

She was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center “in serious but stable condition," the parks department said.

On a GoFundMe page set up for Koltunyuk, her daughter, Dasha Koltunyuk, wrote that they "can’t yet anticipate everything she will need because the extent of her injuries is unknown."

“She is still in the hospital and will be for at least several more weeks, and possibly more," her daughter added.

Koltunyuk, who emigrated to the United States from Ukraine in 1996, “was eagerly anticipating her retirement” so she could take a break “for the first time in her life,” according to the family’s statement.

The “fiercely intelligent and passionate” woman has “worked tirelessly” as a marine engineer to support her family over the years, especially after her husband died of a heart attack just weeks after they arrived in the U.S, they wrote.

“She talked about swimming in the ocean every day, walking around the city with a new puppy, and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law,” the family added.

Darya and her husband will do all they can “to make her retirement as comfortable and enjoyable as we possibly can,” but know that “the road ahead will be extremely challenging” for everyone.

“Our mother is an empathetic, thoughtful, and deeply proud woman who would never ask for anything, always putting others before herself,” the family wrote. “So we are asking for help on her behalf.”

As of Friday, more than $43,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support Tatyana and her family.

