47-Year-Old Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Sustains ‘Significant Injuries’

The woman was “charged” by a bison near Lake Lodge Cabins, park officials said Monday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Bison yellowstone
Bison in Yellowstone National Park field. Photo:

Getty Images

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, is recovering after being "gored" by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident happened Monday on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone by the Lake Lodge Cabins, the National Park Service said in a press release.

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison,” the NPS said. “Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.”

Yellowstone bison
Bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Getty Images

“The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” the NPS added. The hosptial is roughly 165 miles from where the incident occurred, according to Today

Approaching wildlife in Yellowstone National Park may always pose a risk, the National Park Service cautioned in the release.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS stated. “Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

Bison may get more easily irritated in the mating season — which lasts from mid-July to mid-August — the NPS said, adding that visitors should “Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time."

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," it continued.

General views of wild bison walking along a highway in Yellowstone National Park on May 25, 2021 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
Bison in Yellowstone National Park. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

This is the second reported incident of a bison attack since June 27, 2022. The previous event happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison gored a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, the NPS said in a press release the following day.

“The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group,” the statement added. “Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.”

Yellowstone National Park sign
Yellowstone National Park. Mmphotos/Photolibrary/Getty Images


In June, the National Park Service issued alerts after a series of viral social media posts showed people interacting with Yellowstone animals.

Yellowstone provides millions of visitors one of the greatest wildlife viewing displays in North America,” the NPS said in a statement. “In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife.”

“The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife,” they continued. “The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” 

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Australian sailor and his dog being found alive after 2 months being stranded out at sea
Sailor and Pet Dog Found Alive After Being Stranded in Pacific Ocean for 2 Months
Martha's vineyard light aircraft crash
Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'
Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home
Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'
STRANGER THINGS. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
A 'Stranger Things' Haunted House Is Coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2023
Agressive otter
Calif. Surfers Warned About Aggressive Otter After Animal Is Filmed Attacking Surfboards — Watch!
Disneyâs Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony
Disney Celebrates Birth of White Pony Who Will Grow Up to Help Pull Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach
Nassir the Gorilla (13) is seen at the Toronto Zoo in their enclosure
Toronto Zoo Asks Visitors to Stop Showing Phone Videos to Gorillas: 'Content Can Be Upsetting'
panda twins
Giant Panda at Theme Park in South Korea Gives Birth to Country's First Set of Panda Twins
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park
Pilot Blames 'Bad Weather' for Landing in National Park, But Rangers Claim He Was Found 'Having a Snack'
Hayden Klemenok
Hiker, 24, Who Went Missing in Yosemite National Park Found Dead, Says Family: 'Irreplaceable'
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
Great White Shark
How to Watch All of Shark Week 2023 Hosted by Jason Momoa
Kitten Found in Paper Bag in Dumpster
Virginia Hospital Staff Helps Rescue 6-Week-Old Kitten Abandoned in Paper Bag Inside Dumpster
Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park.
Colorado Woman, 26, Dies After Falling 500 Feet While Free-Solo Climbing at National Park
Lucy Hale Says She Watched Dogs Audition for Her New Movie and 'They More Well-Behaved than Certain Actors
Lucy Hale Says the Dogs Who Auditioned for Her New Movie Were More 'Behaved than Certain Actors' (Exclusive)