47-Year-Old Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Sustains ‘Significant Injuries’

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, is recovering after being "gored" by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident happened Monday on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone by the Lake Lodge Cabins, the National Park Service said in a press release.

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison,” the NPS said. “Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.”

Bison in Yellowstone National Park.

“The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” the NPS added. The hosptial is roughly 165 miles from where the incident occurred, according to Today

Approaching wildlife in Yellowstone National Park may always pose a risk, the National Park Service cautioned in the release.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS stated. “Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

Bison may get more easily irritated in the mating season — which lasts from mid-July to mid-August — the NPS said, adding that visitors should “Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time."

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," it continued.

Bison in Yellowstone National Park.

This is the second reported incident of a bison attack since June 27, 2022. The previous event happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison gored a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, the NPS said in a press release the following day.

“The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group,” the statement added. “Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.”

Yellowstone National Park.



In June, the National Park Service issued alerts after a series of viral social media posts showed people interacting with Yellowstone animals.

Yellowstone provides millions of visitors one of the greatest wildlife viewing displays in North America,” the NPS said in a statement. “In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife.”

“The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife,” they continued. “The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,”

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

