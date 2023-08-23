Woman Goes Viral for Saying She and Her Husband 'Randomly' Pick Which Side of the Bed They Sleep On

Angelina Murphy and her husband say people tell them they're crazy for keeping up their nighttime ritual — but that it works for them

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 03:05PM EDT
TikToker goes viral after saying she and husband alternate sides of the bed
Photo:

Courtesy of Angelina Murphy and Skyler Johnson | @renovatingourhome

A California couple is getting plenty of feedback about one of their bedtime habits.

“We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” Angelina Murphy recently shared in a TikTok post. “Last night I slept on [one] side, and then the night before for about two or three nights in a row I slept on [the other] side.”

“It’s never discussed, we just randomly pick a side where we sleep," added Angelina, who got married to husband Skyler earlier this year. "And whenever this has come up in conversation people act like that is the craziest thing they’ve ever heard."

"But I don’t know, we just never picked a side of the bed," she shared. "So I am bringing it to TikTok to see if it is actually as crazy as everybody says it is."

Since sharing the post earlier this month, the video has already gotten over 1 million views as well as thousands of comments, where most users shared that the found the couple's routine strange.

“I’m single, and I have a side of my bed,” one follower wrote, as another added, "Bro. My cat has a specific side."

“I think I’m even more surprised that you found each other and are both okay with this," wrote a third, while yet another joked, "do you guys sleep in jeans as well?"

Of the 8,800-plus comments, “less than one percent” agreed with the couple's sleeping arrangement, Angelina told ABC News in an interview.

“After like the third news article we’re like, oh maybe there’s something non-conventional about this habit we have," her husband added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TikToker goes viral after saying she and husband alternate sides of the bed

Courtesy of Angelina Murphy and Skyler Johnson | @renovatingourhome

In a follow-up video, the couple addressed the thousands of outraged commenters by sharing a little more insight into why the arrangement makes sense for them.

“Everyone wants to know about the nightstand situation. We do have nightstands but there’s barely anything in them," Angelina said. "They’re almost like junk drawers.” 

“Another question people had was about phone chargers," she added, before the couple showed off a pair of matching chargers on either side of the bed. “No matter which side we choose to sleep on, we have everything we need.”

From the content creator’s perspective, she encourages naysayers to open their eyes to change.

“It’s exciting, you never know where you’re going to end up that night,” she told ABC News. “It adds a little spice to the day.”

Related Articles
TikToker Chris Rooney â aka, "Yeet Baby" â Returns to School After 17 Days in Mental Health Facility
TikToker Chris Rooney — aka, 'Yeet Baby' — Returns to School After 17 Days in Mental Health Facility
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Ciara Responds to Critic Who Said She’s Making ‘TikTok Music': ‘That Makes No Sense’
Tiffaney Jones Surprise Wedding
Bride Goes Viral After Her Fiancé Proposed and Surprised Her with a Wedding on the Same Day!
Trumpâs Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Skipping GOP Debate Is âHuge Political Miscalculationâ
Trump’s Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Skipping GOP Debate Is ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’
Julie Bowen showing some support to her 'Modern Family' costar Sophia Vergara after the news of her divorce
Julie Bowen Gushes over 'Warm and Generous' Sofía Vergara amid Joe Manganiello Split: 'She Just Goes Forward'
Khloé Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’
Ali Wentworth (L) and George Stephanopoulos attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala
Ali Wentworth Says Being an Empty Nester Is 'Brutal on the Parents' After Dropping Her Daughter off at College
Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey Tout
These ‘Silky Smooth’ Bed Sheets Are on Sale for as Little as $12 at Amazon
24-Year-Old Athlete Survives Cardiac Arrest
24-Year-Old Austin Runner Collapses on Track After Cardiac Arrest: ‘No Definitive Answer About What Happened’ (Exclusive)
Blake Lively Posts Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Shares Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds Paired with ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Song Lyrics
Woman, 84, Who Started Skydiving Again After Husbandâs Death Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Woman, 84, Who Began Skydiving Again After Husband’s Death Is Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Ron DeSantis The Gathering Atlanta Georgia 08 18 23
Ron DeSantis Calls Trump Supporters ‘Listless Vessels’ Ahead of First Republican Debate
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police