Woman Goes Into Labor Weeks Early During DJ Set — and Gives Daughter Music Festival-Inspired Name!

A California woman became a mom in the blink of an eye after going into labor while attending a popular electronic dance music festival in Las Vegas.

Cristina Celis, 29, of Santa Clarita, was enjoying a late set at Electric Daisy Carnival when she suddenly went into labor, according to NBC affiliate KSNV and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Celis, who still had weeks before her due date, “felt fine” on the first two days, according to FOX affiliate KVVU-TV. She had even gone to the doctor before the start of the festival to make sure everything was fine, per KSNV.

Then, "out of nowhere" things changed while she was enjoying a set by Zedd.

Although she wasn't entirely sure what was going on, after seeing a medic, doctors determined she needed to be hospitalized.

“They came back and they’re like, ‘Because of how far along you are, we do prefer you go to the hospital,’ so they transported me to the hospital,” Celis told the Review-Journal.

Celis was transported to University Medical Center, where she welcomed her first child — a daughter named Izzabella Daisy Garcia — less than 15 minutes after arriving, according to the Review-Journal. Her boyfriend Jonny Landon was there to experience the birth, as well.

Izzabella’s middle name is inspired by the festival where mom started having contractions, Celis told the Review-Journal.

“We were having a little trouble figuring out a middle name,” Celis said. “And then, because of this situation, we actually did like the ring of ‘Daisy.’ It fit perfectly.”

In addition to her special middle name, Izzabella has earned the nickname “Z” in honor of Zedd.

“That's technically where she went into labor,” Garcia told KSNV.

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," the new mom added, "but not [my] daughter, she's coming with us."



Zedd even offered his congratulations to the new parents. The DJ took to Twitter after his set to see if he could find the woman so he could “reach out” to her.

“I heard someone gave birth at the stage DURING MY SHOW 🤯,” Zedd tweeted, to which Celis responded, “It was me 😅😭.”

“CONGRATS!!!!!” Zedd wrote back. “So happy you’re both healthy and that I had the honor to be the soundtrack.”

Celis said she and her boyfriend were “speechless” after connecting with Zedd, according to the Review-Journal.

“I didn't expect it to blow up like that,” Celis told KSNV.

The family of three will remain in Las Vegas for up to six weeks as they wait for it to be safe for Izzabella to travel, according to the Review-Journal and KVVU-TV. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help cover medical bills.

“I love the rave community,” Celis told the Review-Journal. “It’s just crazy that this happened in one of my comfort places.”

