Woman Gives Birth and Receives Doctorate Within Space of 24 Hours: 'Just Felt Like a Superhero'

28-year-old Abby Bailiff welcomed a baby boy just 24 hours before she was set to walk at her graduation ceremony

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 23, 2023 11:37 AM
Abby Bailiff recently received a doctorate degree and gave birth to her first child -- all within the span of 24 hours.
Abby Bailiff . Photo:

Courtesy Abby Bailiff 

A woman in North Carolina has achieved the almost superhuman feat of welcoming a baby boy and graduating from college within the space of 24 hours. 

Abby Bailiff, 28, told Good Morning America that she had been due to give birth to her baby boy named Bodie on April 27, a week ahead of her May 4 graduation from the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing. Fate, however, had other plans.

As the day of her due date passed, Bailiff told the outlet that she began to become more anxious, saying, "Every day past 40 weeks I was like, 'Oh gosh. This is getting closer and closer.’”

She added that doctors then became worried about the development of her baby’s lungs, so she was induced for pregnancy on May 2, just two days short of her graduation.

"It was not the original plan to be that close to graduation ... but Bodie had other plans,” she said.

Bailiff eventually gave birth to Bodie on May 3, at 3:08 p.m. without complications and stayed overnight at the hospital before being discharged the following day — the day of her graduation, which had been scheduled for 3 p.m.

"I was still debating on whether I was going or not, because I didn't want to be, like, a bad mom and just up and leave him right when I got home," Bailiff told GMA. 

Abby Bailiff
Abby Bailiff.

Courtesy Abby Bailiff 

"But around 1:30, I was like, 'I think I should really do this.' My sister and mom were here, and they were like, 'Well, let's get you ready,'" she continued.

Despite it only being 24 hours after she gave birth, Bailiff made it to her graduation on time and was able to walk across the stage to receive her doctorate for UNCG's doctor of nursing practice program, all while her husband and newborn baby watched via Facetime. 

 "Once I got there and I walked in, I was like, I'm so glad I came," said Bailiff, who completed the three-year program while working as a registered nurse. "It was an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment. I can't even describe the feeling I felt. I was just overjoyed."

Her sister Hannah Allison posted a video of the accomplishment, which went viral on TikTok garnering 1.2 million views and over 156,000 likes. She captioned the video: “and that’s on girl power” along with the tags #superwoman #dnp #newmom #doctorate.

Abby Bailiff
Abby Bailiff.

Courtesy Abby Bailiff 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bailiff told GMA she was surprised and touched by the reaction people have had to her story online. 

"At the moment, I was just like, I'll just go and do it, and then when my sister made the video, it just kind of put everything in perspective," Bailiff said.

“I just felt like a superhero,” she added. "Women are just so capable of doing whatever we can to accomplish our goals and still be a mom and still have career goals as well. So, it was really cool to watch."



Related Articles
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
College Student Accepts Her Degree While 38 Weeks Pregnant & Dilated At Henry Ford College In Michigan
First-Time Mom in Labor Walks at College Graduation to Get Diploma: 'I Was Determined'
A woman suffering from insomnia
Arizona Mom Forced to Carry Non-Viable Pregnancy to Term Due to Abortion Law: 'She Was Alive for 44 Hours'
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole Te'o
Who Is Manti Te'o's Wife? All About Jovi Nicole Te'o
Colorado Boy, 10, Attacked by Shark While on Spring Break Trip in Mexico
Colo. Boy, 10, Attacked by Shark While on Spring Break Trip in Mexico: 'It Was Terrifying,' Mom Says
Georgia Firefighter Helps Deliver Granddaughter While on Duty
Firefighter Helps Deliver First Grandchild When Pregnant Daughter Stops at His Station for Bathroom Break
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
mom Ashley Ness with daughter Chesley, who is still hospitalized after the quads' premature births in July 2022
Mom Mourns Death of 7-Month-Old Daughter Who Was Both a Quadruplet and Identical Twin: 'So Proud of Her'
Deshai Fudd
Georgia Mom Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 in Car on the Way to the Hospital: 'We Got Stuck in Traffic'
Baby Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time After 115-Days in NICU
Boy Born 15 Weeks Early Spends Holidays at Home for the First Time: 'It Was Wonderful to All Be Together'
Erica and Davon Thomas with their newborn daughter Devynn
Doula Uses Video Chat to Help Couple Deliver Baby at Home During Blizzard, Says Parents Did 'Amazing'
Gabi Dugal McCreery and Scotty McCreery attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who Is Scotty McCreery's Wife? All About Gabi Dugal McCreery
courtesy of Amanda Caston
27-Year-Old Twin Sisters Give Birth to Sons — Including a Set of Twins! – On the Same Day
Katie Clark
Ohio Mom Refuses to Let Teen Pregnancies Stop Her from Becoming a Doctor: 'I Feel Nothing But Gratitude'
Lucy Beall
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'