Okla. Woman Given Days to Live Married Partner of 19 Years. She Died 'Surrounded by Love'

"If I could take the cancer myself and have the cancer so she could continue to live, then I would," said George Kelley

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant
Published on July 10, 2023 05:24PM EDT

A woman died days after she married her longtime love in a race against time.

Although neither Becky Mason, 69, nor George Kelley, 72, were looking for anything serious when they first met 19 years ago, the Oklahoma City couple got married on Thursday after learning she had just days to live, according to ABC affiliate KOCO-TV.

"One thing led to another, and 19 years later, we're here. We're getting married," Kelley told the outlet before her death.

He told the station that Mason, who was diagnosed with colon cancer three years ago, found out last week that she only had 24 to 72 hours to live.

The news that her "kidneys have completely shut down" came on July 5, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover end of life expenses.

"If I could take the cancer myself and have the cancer so she could continue to live, then I would. Gladly," Kelley told KOCO-TV.

The couple met for the first time "over 19 years ago on the dance floor," according to the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $1,600 as of Monday.

"Their first date was at Dennys and they share a love of Godzilla, crafting and experiencing life. Together they share 5 children and 11 grandchildren," read a message from loved ones,

In an update on the fundraising page, loved ones shared that Mason died on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness as well as thankfulness that we announce Becky passed yesterday, Sunday July 9th around 3 p.m. She was surrounded by love and peace," read a message from the Kelley family.

"Thank you for all of your love and continued support, we sincerely appreciate it," the family added.

