Woman Finds Trap Door in Home After Living There for 3 Years: 'The House Is Definitely Inhabited'

For one Los Angeles resident, opening a trapdoor in her home lead to multiple unexpected discoveries.

Julia Henning, a life and relationship coach, was cleaning her coat closet to use as a recording booth when she stumbled upon a secret door in the home she's lived in for three years. In a series of viral videos posted to TikTok, Henning documented the mysterious find.

"The door is open, and I've discovered a couple of things. One, now I know why this has always been here," she said, pointing to a latch. "Two, these stairs? Not very stable. And three, it is really f---ing dark." The camera panned to the crawl space, where nothing was visible.

"I am not a vlogger, so I am not willing on a Tuesday morning to put my life at risk for your entertainment," she said in the video, which has garnered 1.3 million likes. "However, stay tuned."

In the clips, Henning then told followers she hired a medium to examine out the space — but the expert went back up after taking a few steps down.



"When she walked into the house, [the medium] could feel something," Henning said. "And she felt it the other day when she was here too. The house is definitely inhabited."

That's when the "weird" occurrences began.

"When I opened this up a couple days ago, some weird s--- started happening," she explained. "The door not closing, the 3 AM stuff, weird dreams. I had a friend over yesterday, and she didn't feel good after she left."

Ultimately though, Henning decided to take the plunge and walk down into the trapdoor. And she wore a coat and ski mask to protect herself from insects.

First, she discovered two names, "Joe" and "John," spray painted on the wall, along with a cryptic drawing. Second: lots and lots of shelves for wine storage.

As she continued to explore, she found a notice on the floor from 30 years ago when the property was fumigated — indicating a possible termite issue. That's not all: As the camera panned back up, Henning spotted what was likely a time capsule.

"There is a creepy jar. It's got a bunch of trinkets in it," she said. "It's a jar of things. There's a lighter, a thimble, a toy car."

tiktok

Someone in the background suggested they could be props for a ritual, and Henning yelled, "Stop! Not a ritual thing!"

She ended the video promising to get in touch with the former owners to get some answers.

Henning later posted an episode to her podcast, The Permission Portal, in which she recalled the whole saga. She said she was locked in the same closet from the inside as she continued to clean the space — which made for a terrifying experience.

"I literally start panicking," she recalled. "I'm locked in this room. I'm standing over this portal hole of what could be a demonic flesh-zone. I don't know! I start screaming. I start pounding."

Luckily, she said friends who were at the house heard her cries and let her out.

Henning's latest TikTok video updating fans included a piece of creepy information. She said her alarm has been beeping incessantly since finding the trapdoor.

"So the house alarm has been going off for the last three nights between 3-3:30 a.m. and today it happened around 8 a.m.," she wrote in the caption of a TikTok video posted Tuesday. "No windows or doors were open. No glitch in the system. Checked the batteries. And even called ADT to see if they had some insight. None."

Her spooky videos have been met with an influx of comments from TikTok users. "Girl I seen this in all the conjuring movies.. I got two words.. Move Out," one user wrote, while another said, "And that's how horror movies start."

