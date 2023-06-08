An Unidentified Woman with a Feather Tattoo Was Found Slain on Highway. Now She's ID'd, and Man Is Arrested

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered on a New Hampshire highway this week, authorities said.

Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker, N.H., was found on the shoulder of Interstate 89 North near mile marker 7.2 at around 12:15 a.m. on June 5, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s cause of death was determined to be “blunt impact head injuries,” and the manner of death remains inconclusive, police said.

Investigators said they initially had trouble identifying the victim. Police turned to the public for leads and released a photo of a tattoo on her back, which showed a feather with birds flying out of it, according to the release.

Gina Maiorano's tattoo. New Hampshire State Police



On June 6, state police arrested 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, also of Henniker, in connection with the case. He has been charged with conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

It’s unclear if Hanley has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Thomas Shane Hanley. NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public,” police said in the release.

A woman claiming to be Maiorano’s aunt said in a Facebook post that Hanley is the father of her niece’s children.

No other information about the investigation has been made public by authorities.

