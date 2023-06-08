An Unidentified Woman with a Feather Tattoo Was Found Slain on Highway. Now She's ID'd, and Man Is Arrested

Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, faces multiple charges in connection with 27-year-old Gina Maiorano's death

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 8, 2023 01:46 PM
Gina Maiorano/Facebook
Gina Maiorano. Photo:

Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered on a New Hampshire highway this week, authorities said.

Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker, N.H., was found on the shoulder of Interstate 89 North near mile marker 7.2 at around 12:15 a.m. on June 5, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police.  She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The woman’s cause of death was determined to be “blunt impact head injuries,” and the manner of death remains inconclusive, police said.

Investigators said they initially had trouble identifying the victim. Police turned to the public for leads and released a photo of a tattoo on her back, which showed a feather with birds flying out of it, according to the release.

Gina Maiorano tattoo
Gina Maiorano's tattoo.

New Hampshire State Police


On June 6, state police arrested 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, also of Henniker, in connection with the case. He has been charged with conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

It’s unclear if Hanley has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Thomas Shane Hanley
Thomas Shane Hanley.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE


Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public,” police said in the release.

A woman claiming to be Maiorano’s aunt said in a Facebook post that Hanley is the father of her niece’s children.

No other information about the investigation has been made public by authorities.

Related Articles
Claudia Quaatey
Police Offering Reward in Unsolved May Killing of N.Y.C. Girl, 16, Near Playground: 'Mind-Boggling'
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. #6 of the USC Trojans leaves the field after the spring game at Los Angeles Coliseum on April 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Former USC Football Player Charged with Raping 2 University Students
EVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 02: Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Charged in U.S. Capitol Attack
Delta Air Lines Airlines
Doctor Took Plane to Maine, Planning to Propose to Girlfriend. Then He Allegedly Groped Woman Next to Him
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson appears at the defense table during jury preselection at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Opening Arguments Begin In the Trial Against School Officer Who Stayed Outside During Parkland Shooting
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
crime scene
Teen Allegedly Tried to Hire Someone on RentAHitman.com to Kill 7-Year-Old — But Website Is a Parody
Tava Woodard
Tenn. Store Clerk Texted Friends She Didn't Feel Safe at Job. Within an Hour, She Was Fatally Shot
Sgt. Cory Maynard
West. Va. State Trooper Killed in Ambush, Leaving Behind Daughter & Son: 'Love for Life Was Contagious'
heather-mack
'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Expected To Plead Guilty in U.S. to Conspiracy to Kill Mom
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
SUSAN LOUISE LORINCZ
Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor After Complaining About Her Kids Playing Outside Charged
Police respond to fatal shooting at funeral of 10-year-old girl
2 Shot, 1 Killed at Maryland Funeral of 10-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim