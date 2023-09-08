Woman and Ex Split After Spending $2.2M Lottery Jackpot — But She Says, 'I Had a Great Time'

The British woman is adamant that the lottery "did not ruin my life," though she admittedly made some mistakes

By
Published on September 8, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Lara Griffiths, Woman Who Spent $2.2M Jackpot in 8 Years Claims She âSpent It Wiselyâ: âI Had a Great Timeâ
Lara Griffiths. Photo:

Lara Griffiths / SWNS

A British woman who managed to spend a massive lottery jackpot in just eight years alongside her ex-husband says she does not believe winning ruined her life.

Lara Griffiths’ ex-husband, Roger Griffiths, claimed the £1.8 million prize (about $2.2 million) in 2005, according to SWNS.

She said they spent the winnings on various items, including economy-class plane tickets to Dubai, a £150k salon where Lara worked, 30 second-hand cars and at least 15 designer handbags.

Lara said she and Roger also mortgaged a £450,000 house with the winnings and that Roger spent £25,000 on a music career with his band from college.

Eight years later, in 2013, the money was gone. Lara and Roger split the same year.

Though she admittedly made mistakes, the West Yorkshire woman is adamant that the lottery “did not ruin my life.”

“People kept saying I was stupid, pumped full of plastic surgery and needed my kids taken away,” the now-53-year-old said, per SWNS. “But the fact is, I spent it wisely — and I had a great time.”

While she and her ex-husband still had the winnings, Lara walked away from her job in teaching that paid her £40,000 a year.

Roger also walked away from his job as an IT manager, where he made a slightly smaller salary, The Daily Mail reported in 2013.

According to SWNS, Lara then went to work full-time at the salon that they purchased, where she allegedly did not pay herself a salary.

Now, Lara and her daughters Kitty, 16, and Ruby, 19, live with Lara’s 86-year-old mother, Norma.

Lara said she is "sick of being painted as tragic" and insists that she and her husband "didn’t fritter money away" when they had it.

"I’ve spent the last 10 years making sure my children have a nice life regardless of [mistakes made]," she added, per SWNS.

