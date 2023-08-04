'Survival Instinct': Inside a Woman's Improbable Escape from a Garage 'Dungeon' After Alleged Kidnapping

Oregon police say an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault victim used her “survival instinct” to escape from a five-foot by 10-foot cinderblock cell, where she was being held captive in July by a man authorities believe has "a history of violence" against women.

“Her survival instinct kicked in,” Captain Rob Reynolds of the Klamath Falls Police Department tells PEOPLE. “She did an amazing job.”

Police say the Washington State woman, who has not been publicly named, escaped the soundproof cell hidden in the garage of Negasi Zuberi’s Klamath Falls, Ore., property by repeatedly punching the metal cell door — which was installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside — until the welds broke.

Subsequently, says Reynolds, “She was then able to peel down the metal screen to the point where there was a small opening in the center of the screen door, and she was able to squeeze through it."

Once she busted out of the cell — which had a plywood and Styrofoam roof — she exited a side garage door and scaled a six-foot fence before flagging down a passing motorist, who called 911.

Zuberi, 29, was inside the rental home with his wife and two young kids when the escape occurred, say authorities.



Reynolds says the woman “was able to identify where the house was” to police.

"It was impressive,” he says, “especially because she is not from this area and doesn’t know anything about our town. She didn’t have anything to write down. I’m assuming she did it by memory.”

Reynolds says Zuberi was quickly identified as the suspect and "once the FBI got involved, they were able to trace his phone in real time.”



Suspect Allegedly Posed as Undercover Officer

According to the FBI, Zuberi reportedly traveled 450 miles from his Klamath home home to Seattle, where he allegedly approached the woman while posing as an undercover police officer on July 15. The woman told investigators that Zuberi pointed a Taser at her and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before forcing her into the back seat of his silver Honda Pilot. He then allegedly transported her back to his home — a trip of about seven-and-a-half hours — and allegedly sexually assaulted her throughout the return journey, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds alleges that as they approached his home, Zuberi drove his SUV into the garage. Zuberi then allegedly forced the woman into the cell, gave her a bottle of water and a blanket, and told her to sleep for a few hours.

“When she woke up, she realized she was in harm’s way and she knew she needed to get out of there,” says Reynolds.

Zuberi had deemed the garage where the cell was located off-limits to his family, Reynolds alleges.

“It was told to me by investigators that nobody had access to the garage except for him,” Reynolds says.



Zuberi, who authorities claim went by several aliases including Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, allegedly moved to Klamath Falls about six months earlier and began building the cell in the last few months, according to Reynolds.

Zuberi was taken into custody on July 16 after a a brief stand-off outside a Walmart in Reno, where he was with his wife and two kids.

“He had started cutting himself, threatening suicide, and then they were able to eventually talk him out and get the child to safety,” says Reynolds.

'Operation Take Over'

In a search of Zuberi's home, investigators found a note pad with handwritten notes. Investigators say that one of the pages contained the written words “Operation Take Over,” with bullet points that read: “Leave phone at home” and “Make sure they don’t have a bunch of ppl in their life. You don’t want any type of investigation.”



“That was something that raised concern,” says Reynolds. “The information led us to believe this was pre-planned. I think he targeted people that he didn’t think people would miss. Obviously they’re trying to avoid an investigation, somebody reporting somebody missing.”

Also found in searches were a rough sketch for what police say was an underground cement bunker, body armor, patches, handcuffs, leg irons and a taser.



“The more we learn about him, the creepier it sounds,” says Reynolds.

'History of Violence'

Local and federal authorities are now on the lookout for more possible victims.

“We do have indications that he has a history of violence and that violence has targeted women,” FBI Portland’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark tells PEOPLE. “And each time that we’ve seen, it seems to escalate.”

Shark says Zuberi has moved frequently and has lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida since 2015.

“The allegations in this case are shocking,” Shark says. “If any person would put themselves in the circumstance of the victim, very terrifying. And based off of the history as we know it at this time, it is very likely there are other victims throughout the country and we want to make them feel empowered and provide information."

Shark says the woman who escaped in July is doing “surprisingly” well.

“I can’t talk about how she feels, but [physically] she is well. She is mobile and mentally she’s very strong, and [is] part of this investigation," Shark says.

Zuberi has been charged with interstate kidnapping and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about Zuberi (aka Sakima) is asked to visit fbi.gov/ZuberiVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.