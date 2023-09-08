UK Woman Develops Severe 'Elephant Skin' Rash for 10 Months After Allergic Reaction to Dental Veneers

Lily Lindsay's skin erupted in swelling and painful red flakes after getting corrective veneers — and it took nearly a year to clear up

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on September 8, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Lily Lindsay - reaction to veneers.
Lily Lindsay. Photo:

Lily Lindsay / SWNS

A UK woman was left with a severe skin rash that she says was an allergic reaction to a routine dental procedure.

Lily Lindsay paid more than £1,000, or about $1,200, for dental composite veneers— a common, cheaper alternative to porcelain veneers — to correct her teeth before her best friend’s wedding, according to a South West News Service report shared by The New York Post.

“Composite veneers are thin shells placed on teeth to correct their appearance, fix minor chips or cracks, or make minor corrections to tooth alignment,” according to Verywell Heallth, which adds that they’re made of “composite resin.”

Two weeks after she got the veneers, Lindsay, a 29-year-old from Aberdeenshire, says she started experiencing red, itchy eyes, dry lips, and dry skin.

Lily Lindsay - reaction to veneers.
Lily Lindsay.

Lily Lindsay / SWNS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“My veneers gave me immensely dry and flaky skin — like elephant skin,” Lindsay told South West News Service.

“Day-to-day, my face would get a little more crusty, itchy and red,” she said. “It was so painful under my arms — I couldn’t even put my arms down or shower.”

Lindsay says doctors initially dismissed her condition as dermatitis, which the Mayo Clinic says is a general term for skin irritation. 

She was then diagnosed with eczemachronically inflamed skin — when the rash didn’t improve. Lindsay was prescribed a steroid cream, but when that didn’t help, she ended up in a “vicious cycle” of trying new diets and topical creams to improve her condition. 

“It was absolutely consuming me,” she said.

“I couldn’t do my work, I didn’t want to see my boyfriend… I couldn’t be bothered feeling like this,” she said. “I was just so low at how I looked. It got to the point where I just didn’t want to be here anymore. I felt like a failure.”

Lindsay says she ended up taking anti-depressants, since “no doctors could help me.”

Lily Lindsay - reaction to veneers.
Lily Lindsay.

Lily Lindsay / SWNS

Five months after getting her veneers, Lindsay says she started to get dizzy and that her vision was impacted. After going for blood work which confirmed she was inflamed internally, Lindsay decided to remove her veneers.

“[My dentist] was so worried that filing them off may give me an anaphylactic shock —but luckily, it was fine,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

And about ten months after her symptoms started, Lindsay says “my face had completely cleared up.”

“Even though resin-based restorative materials are considered safe, their constituents can leach out and cause allergic contact stomatitis [aka, an inflamed mouth],” the National Institute of Health said.

Lindsay said she hopes people learn that there are “risks” to these dental procedures, as “I don’t ever recall seeing, or signing anything that says I might have an allergic reaction.”

“It’s not something people really think about.”

Related Articles
Meghan and Ryan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Persuaded Her Brother Ryan to Get Botox: 'Botox Bros!'
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Says It Was 'Painful to Laugh' After Lip Tattoo: 'Didn’t Know It Would Be That Bad' (Exclusive)
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY''s Jenna Lyons Is Afraid to Wear a Swimsuit on Vacation Because of Her Skin Disorder: 'Abject Terror' (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh Opens Up About Embracing Her Body: ‘I’m Not Trying to Hide the Cellulite’
margarita glasses with a rim of salt
'Margarita Burn' Is a Real Skin Condition Caused by the Lime-Infused Cocktail
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Gets Her Lips Tattooed, Friends Are Shocked by Her 'Swollen' Appearance
Hulk Hogan sat down for an interview with Amy Robach to air on "Good Morning America," 8/28/15
Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Past Issues with Alcohol and Pain Meds: 'When I'm Done, I'm Done'
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
tested lifestyle image of Embryolisse Lait-CrÃ¨me ConcentrÃ© tubes, one of which is in a dish with white hand towel
The 13 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership
Pregnant Model Chanel Iman Shares What Soothes Her Skin — and Makes Her Feel Beautiful from the Inside Out (Exclusive)
The 12 Best Dandruff Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Tout
The 11 Best Dandruff Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Jax Taylor Is Not Afraid to Own Up to His Cosmetic Upkeep
Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Physical and Cosmetic Upkeep: 'If It Makes You Happy, Be Proud' (Exclusive)
Jenna Lyons
'RHONY' Star Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Hair and Teeth Are Fake Due to a Genetic Disorder
Shark attack
NYC Woman Recalls Being Attacked by a Shark, Pulling Its Jaw from Her Leg: ‘I Didn't Even See It Coming’
Cathy Weed - Georgia Mom dies from fire ants
Georgia Mom Dead After Reportedly Stepping on Fire Ant Nest in Garden
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Documents Tummy Tuck After Calling Excess Skin Her 'Biggest Insecurity'
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Says Her 'Mental Health Is Draining' amid 'Tough' Tummy Tuck Recovery