Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing descriptions.

It took Wisconsin jurors less than an hour to find Taylor Schabusiness, accused of dismembering her lover after BDSM, guilty of his murder. The next day that same jury declared — in under an hour –—that Schabusiness was mentally competent when she strangled Shad Thyrion, hacked his body with a bread knife and stuffed his body parts into a crockpot.

Earlier that February 2022 day, the couple smoked meth, police testified Schabusiness later told them, adding that she strangled Thyrion with a dog collar, and did not want to stop even as she saw him gasping for breath, WBAY reported.

Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay police booking photograph and Shad Thyrion. green bay police; gofundme

With her lover dead in his mother’s house, Schabusiness then used an assortment of kitchen knives to dismember him, according to the criminal complaint against her, which was obtained by PEOPLE. The medical examiner testified that Thyrion was strangled to death and dismembered after, Fox11 News reported.

Later that night, Thyrion’s mother Tara Pakanich, awoke to a slamming door and found her 24-year-old son’s severed head in a green bucket by the basement stairs.

Bodycam footage from responding Green Bay police officers shown in court for the first time earlier this week documented the horrific scene. “We’ve got quite a bit of blood down here,” Officer Alex Wanish told the dispatcher, asking for backup.

When officers later arrested Schabusiness at an apartment complex that night, her left hand appeared bloody in additional body camera footage.

Schabusiness told police that they were “going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” the complaint stated, describing a gruesome scavenger hunt for investigators trying to recover a full corpse: Thyrion’s head in a bucket, his upper torso in a storage tote in the house, a crockpot with a leg and other body parts in a van outside the apartment where Schabusiness was arrested.

Schabusiness was also obsessed with Wisconsin serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered 17 men over a period of three decades, according to photographs and internet searches presented at trial and reported on by The Daily Beast. In one selfie investigators obtained – taken Feb. 12, 2022, just weeks before she murdered and dismembered her lover — she smiles into the camera, a picture of Dahmer visible on the cell phone screen beside her.

Among 24 internet searches about the serial killer: “Jeff Boyardee, Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt, Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy,” a detective told the jury, according to the outlet.



Taylor Schabusiness's various expressions in court. Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP; Law&Crime Network/Youtube

Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Walsh determined in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial, but her defense team persisted in their argument about her mental illness. Her father told the jury that Schabusiness took her mother’s surprise death years ago quite hard and after he had sent her to live with her grandparents in Texas, according to WeAreGreenBay.com.

A little less than a year before the murder, Schabusiness was under a civil commitment order “because she was mentally ill,” Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said, CBS News reported.

And Schabusiness seemed to have a variety of mental health issues when an independent psychologist evaluated her multiple times at Brown County Jail, following her lover's dismemberment. On Thursday, the evaluating mental health professional, Diane Lytton, testified for the defense and called Schabusiness a “psychotic person.” Lytton added that during one evaluation Schabusiness threw a plastic chair at her, according to CBS News.

But, the outlet reported, Brown County Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders successfully argued that none of those incidents were at the time of the murder. The jury, which sat for less than a week during a short trial chock full of shocking evidence, found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating Thyrion’s corpse.

Following the jury's Thursday decision that Schabusiness was mentally competent at the time of the crime, Schabusiness faces a hefty sentence to be served in prison, as opposed to a mental institution. Schabusiness is slated to be sentenced Sept. 26, WeAreGreenBay.com reported.

