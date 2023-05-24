Woman, 81, Dies After Being Struck by Motorcycle Escorting Duchess of Edinburgh

Helen Holland was struck by the escort vehicle on May 10, and was left with “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”, which she later died from

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
Helen Holland, 81, was visiting her older sister in west London on Wednesday and was on foot when she was struck by a police motorbike as part of an escort for Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
Helen Holland.

An elderly woman has died two weeks after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in London.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck by the escort vehicle on May 10, and was left with “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”, which she later died from, her family confirmed to the BBC.

The fatal collision occurred on the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, West London.

Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, head of Royalty and Specialist Protection, reacted to Holland's death in a statement to PEOPLE. "On Tuesday, we received the sad news that a woman who was injured in a collision with a police motorcycle on 10 May, in west London, had died in hospital."

“Police officers come to work to serve the public and keep people safe and this tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met," Smith continued. "Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad time."

Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the Countess of Wessex is "deeply saddened" about the death. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family," the note read.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is "deeply saddened" by the incident. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

The deceased, from Essex, UK, and had been visiting her sister in the capital at the time, the BBC reported. Holland’s son Martin told the outlet she had suffered “irreversible brain damage” following the collision, and had fought “for her life for nearly two weeks” before “the battle finally ended today."

He added that his mother had been using the "safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing" when the motorcycle struck her.

The mother of 4, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 7, was described by her family to the BBC as “a "well-respected and popular member of the community," who was “sprightly for her age” and never “stopped living life to the full."

Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident, Smith said. "Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident," he said. "We continue to cooperate with and support that enquiry."

According to the BBC, IOPC have obtained CCTV footage and taken accounts from officers involved and witnesses of the collision. “While some witnesses to the collision have been identified, it’s important that as part of our enquiries we speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded any part of this incident to help us establish the full circumstances," IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family," Rowe added. “We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses."

