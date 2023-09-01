'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​

Ilona Kaydanov, 22, and her two brothers were struck while jogging in New York around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to police

By
Published on September 1, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Ilona Kaydanov and 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Car While Joggingââ
Ilona Kaydanov. Photo:

Ilona Kaydanov/Linkedin

A New York woman died and her two brothers are recovering from injuries they sustained after being hit by a minivan while jogging in Suffolk County on Thursday.

Ilona Kaydanov, 22, and her two brothers were struck by the 2022 Chrysler Voyager while jogging single file on Harned Road in Commack around 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the department said.

Meanwhile, Ilona’s brothers, Dennis, 20, and Joseph, 13, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old was behind the wheel of the minivan that slammed into the joggers, according to police. She and two adult passengers were not injured.

The woman’s car has been impounded "for a safety check," the SCPD said. So far, no charges have been filed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ilona was a graduate of Stony Brook University, and worked as a brand storyteller and communications professional, according to her personal website.

Lubov Kaydanov said all three of her grandchildren enjoyed going for runs each day, according to CW affiliate WPIX. She described her granddaughter as a “beautiful” and artistic person. 

“She did ballroom dancing. She played violin. She sang. She was a very good musician,” Lubov told the outlet.

Ilona was also a member of the studio Dance With Us Long Island, studio owner Stephanie Falciano told the New York Post. She said the young woman was “the hardest worker” on top of being “smart, talented and beautiful.”

Residents of Harned Road in Commack told both WPIX and CBS affiliate WCBS-TV that they see cars zoom by every day, which can make the road dangerous.

"People drive way too fast on this road. There isn't a sidewalk on that section of the road, and it's really dangerous," Stacy Renart said, per WCBS.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles
View towards Pamola Peak from Knife Edge Trail on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine, USA
6 Rescued After Hiker Loses Consciousness While Climbing Infamous Trail on Maine Mountain
Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Fla. Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Yahshua Robinson, 12-year-old who died in the middle of PE class from heat exhaustion
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in P.E. Class, Family Thinks It Was Due to 'Sweltering Heat'
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak
Remains of Idaho Hiker Found 7 Years After He Disappeared: 'Nobody Had Any Idea He Was Off the Trail Like That'
Chris Begley, UPS Driver Dies After Searing Texas Heat Wave
UPS Driver 'Looking Forward to Retirement' Dies Days After Collapsing While Working in Texas Heat
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023
Donald Trump Has Overstated His Fortune by as Much as $2.2B, Says New York Attorney General in Court Filing
Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver with Bull in Passenger Seat
Driver with Adult Bull in Passenger Seat Pulled Over by Nebraska Police: ‘Some Citable Issues’
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund — with $10 Million Donation — for Those Affected by Maui Fires
As Hurricane Idalia Hits Florida Hurricane Ian Survivors Braced: 'I Don't think We'll Ever Be Ready'
Facing Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Ian Survivors Braced for Repeat Nightmare: 'Forever Changed' (Exclusive)
In this aerial view, a vehicle attempts to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
2 Killed in Weather-Related Crashes Minutes Apart amid Hurricane Idalia, Florida Highway Patrol Says
Jeunelle Robinson: South Carolina Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break
S.C. Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break: 'Taken Too Soon'
Australian Mom of 2 Dies From âExtremely Rareâ Infection After Dog Bite
Australian Mom of 2 Dies from ‘Extremely Rare’ Infection After Dog Bite
Alana Chen
Conversion Therapy Left Gay Man 'Broken.' Now He Explores How It Changed an Aspiring Nun Who Died by Suicide
20-Year-Old with the âBiggest Heartâ Dies After Mass. Car Crash: âHe Was Always Looking Out for Everyoneâ
20-Year-Old with 'Biggest Heart' Dies After Crash Just 'Yards' from Home: 'I Miss Him Dearly,' Says Dad
Couple Become First-Time Parents -- of Quintuplets -- After Struggling with Infertility
Wash. Couple Who Dreamed of Having Children Welcome 'Extremely Rare' Quintuplets: 'So Grateful'
Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29; Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37; and Cpl. Spencer R. Collart
U.S. Marines Identify 3 Victims of Australian Aircraft Crash