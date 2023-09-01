'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​

A New York woman died and her two brothers are recovering from injuries they sustained after being hit by a minivan while jogging in Suffolk County on Thursday.

Ilona Kaydanov, 22, and her two brothers were struck by the 2022 Chrysler Voyager while jogging single file on Harned Road in Commack around 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.



The woman was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the department said.

Meanwhile, Ilona’s brothers, Dennis, 20, and Joseph, 13, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old was behind the wheel of the minivan that slammed into the joggers, according to police. She and two adult passengers were not injured.

The woman’s car has been impounded "for a safety check," the SCPD said. So far, no charges have been filed.

Ilona was a graduate of Stony Brook University, and worked as a brand storyteller and communications professional, according to her personal website.



Lubov Kaydanov said all three of her grandchildren enjoyed going for runs each day, according to CW affiliate WPIX. She described her granddaughter as a “beautiful” and artistic person.

“She did ballroom dancing. She played violin. She sang. She was a very good musician,” Lubov told the outlet.

Ilona was also a member of the studio Dance With Us Long Island, studio owner Stephanie Falciano told the New York Post. She said the young woman was “the hardest worker” on top of being “smart, talented and beautiful.”

Residents of Harned Road in Commack told both WPIX and CBS affiliate WCBS-TV that they see cars zoom by every day, which can make the road dangerous.

"People drive way too fast on this road. There isn't a sidewalk on that section of the road, and it's really dangerous," Stacy Renart said, per WCBS.

An investigation is ongoing.

