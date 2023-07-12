Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Reach Fiancé and Dad: 'Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone'

Loved ones are sharing heartbreaking details about the final moments of a woman who died over the weekend after being swept away by floodwaters in New York.

Pamela Nugent's father, Edward Nugent, said his daughter, 43, was in front of her childhood home in Fort Montgomery when she was swept away on Sunday, according to CW affiliate WPIX-TV.

After Pamela and her fiancé, Robert Silverman, moved their cars to higher ground, Pamela was left alone on the porch, her father told the outlet. Then, he said the "backyard collapsed" and Pamela, fearing for her safety there, attempted to reach her father and fiancé.

"Two steps into the road, she was gone," her father said. "I couldn’t believe what I saw, ya know?"

Silverman, who remembered Pamela as the "most amazing person I've ever known" said that the family dog, who survived, "slipped first."

"Then within a second, Pam her legs went out, and she went down a gulley. We looked and went down to the river, calling her name. There was no answer," he added.

Her body was eventually discovered downstream near a wastewater treatment plant, WPIX-TV reported.

The "toll" Pamela's death has taken on her loved ones is "unimaginable," according to a GoFundMe page set up a woman who works with Pamela's father.

"I was there during the storm while the search mission was being conducted by the police and rescue officials, and while I can't imagine what her father and her fiancé witnessed, I did see the near-apocalyptic scene of their neighborhood washing away," the organizer wrote.

Pamela was remembered as somebody who "was involved with the community and her church" and was part of a "tight-knit family."

"Most of all, she had big plans for her future where her wedding with Rob was just the beginning," read a message on the fundraising page, which has raised over $27,000 as of Wednesday.

"The Nugent Family has seen tremendous loss over the past two years. They continue to be strong, and they keep working to make the world a better place," the message continued. "This is our chance to give back to him and his family in a time when they need it."