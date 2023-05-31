Philecia La'Bounty is sharing a new hurdle in her breast cancer journey.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old posted an emotional video on social media revealing that she was told she has another type of “aggressive” breast cancer and will restart treatment for the next year.

“I saw my oncologist last week before my mom left, and we got the pathology report from my mastectomy. Unfortunately, they found a mass that was a different type of breast cancer than what I’ve been fighting,” she said in the clip before breaking down in tears. “So in a week or two I will be starting 12 rounds of IV chemo again and if I don’t do cold capping, I will lose my hair again.

“After that, I will be doing antibody infusions every three weeks for an entire year to make sure that the new type of cancer is completely gone,” La’Bounty — from ​​Huntington Beach, Calif. — continued. “They’re confident that it’s nowhere else in my body but it is a very aggressive type of breast cancer so we need to make sure that we just get it all. It’s really hard feeling like I’m going backwards in my journey.”

RELATED: Woman Was Denied a Mammogram at Age 30 — but Ended Up with Stage 4 Breast Cancer: 'I Was Failed by the System'

RELATED: Woman Told She Was Too Young for a Mammogram — 8 Months Later She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer

La'Bounty said that she will be seeing her oncologist again on Wednesday to get more information about her cancer and the upcoming chemotherapy schedule, assuring her followers that she'll continue to keep them updated.

“Being stage 4, you always know this is a possibility but we hope that it never happens. And now that it’s happening, it’s really hard,” she said. “But I’m trying to stay positive that I am very blessed to be able to fight again. I’m scared because my body’s a little weaker than it was last time but my doctor reassured me that this chemo is very well tolerated.”

“I’m just going to get through it like I did last time,” she ended.

La'Bounty, who often posts on TikTok about her experience with breast cancer, created a three-minute-long video in July 2022 detailing how she first discovered a lump in 2018 but denied a mammogram “due to age and no family history.”

"I had perfect bloodwork, no other symptoms, no other masses, so they denied any other treatment, told me I was too young to have breast cancer, that I was healthy, it was just a cyst, and come back if it bothered me," she recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy Philcia La'Bounty

RELATED: Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms

For the next several months La'Bounty tried to ignore the lump, but it kept growing. "It was massive — it was showing through my modeling dresses," she said at the time. She insisted on another appointment, and this time, a doctor who felt the lump ordered a mammogram immediately.

La'Bounty was ultimately diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. A biopsy revealed that she had tumors on both her lungs. The cancer had also metastasized to a lymph node in her armpit and her sternum. "I started sobbing," she said. "I didn't want to die."

What followed was months of being "poked and prodded," six rounds of chemo and an "endless cycle of feeling not well."

La'Bounty admitted that she was angry. "I did what you're supposed to do — and I was failed by the system," she said at the time. She started sharing her story on TikTok to help other women. "Had I seen someone my age going through anything remotely close to what I was dealing with, I would have fought harder," she said. "If you feel something's not right, don't settle until you find out what it is."

“Telling someone they can't have a test because of their age is asinine and unacceptable," La’Bounty added, noting that she uses he platform to create awareness about the struggles of stage 4 cancer survivors. "I just answer people's questions as honestly as I can, but only what other survivors and fighters can handle, because I don't want to put too much out there and ruin someone else's day."