Woman Dead After 'Apparent Bear Encounter' Near Yellowstone National Park

Grizzly bear tracks were confirmed at the scene of the incident, wildlife officials reported

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Published on July 24, 2023 08:51AM EDT
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
An American Black Bear poses on a large boulder.

Getty Images

A woman was found dead on a trail near Yellowstone National Park on Saturday after a suspected bear attack, according to Montana wildlife officials.

“Yesterday morning, a woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.”

“Please avoid the area,” they continued. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The Custer Gallatin National Forest issued a statement on Facebook announcing an “Emergency closure in place west of West Yellowstone to address bear/human safety concerns,” adding, “Generally, the Buttermilk Area Closure is located about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone.”

Be bear aware sign in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA
'Be Bear Aware' sign in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

Getty Images

The incident coincides with a growing number of grizzly bear sightings in Montana, according to the Associated Press

Last month, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced in a statement on Twitter that “a grizzly bear has been confirmed in the Pryor Mountains,” directing citizens and visitors “to practice heightened bear awareness and safety protocols to prevent conflict.”

As PEOPLE previously reported, a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was recently "gored" by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident happened on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone by the Lake Lodge Cabins, the National Park Service said in a press release.

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison,” the NPS said. “Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.” 

“The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” the NPS added. The hospital is about 165 miles from where the incident occurred, Today reported.

yellowstone national park
Yellowstone National Park.

Getty Images

The woman – later identified as Amber Harris — got engaged in the hospital where she was recovering. She shared the news on her Facebook page alongside a photo of her showing off her engagement ring from her hospital bed.

Noting her fiancé Chris Whitehill had planned to propose during the trip, Harris wrote, “Chris had planned a beautiful marriage proposal this week on a natural bridge but all three [including her daughter Rylee Eckblad] of us have been in the hospital since yesterday morning and I won’t be able to leave any time soon.”

“So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife,” she wrote. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

