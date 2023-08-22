Human Interest Woman, 90, Loses Control of Car and Crashes Into Salon, Narrowly Missing Person in Lobby: See Video The Chandler Police Department told PEOPLE that the 90-year-old was the only one hurt in the crash, suffering a minor injury By Brian Brant Brian Brant Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 03:19PM EDT A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into an Arizona salon, narrowly avoiding hitting someone in the lobby, in a terrifying incident over the weekend that was caught on camera. The crash happened Saturday at Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler, according to authorities. Video of the crash showed the woman's car slamming into the storefront. Fortunately, the car avoided any contact with a man sitting on a couch in the salon's lobby by a few feet as shattered glass and debris filled the room. The Chandler Police Department told PEOPLE that the 90-year-old was the only one hurt in the crash, suffering a minor injury. 6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy' Ashley Upton, the salon's owner, was rattled by the hair-raising incident while she was cutting a customer's hair. Another video obtained by KTVK/KPHO showed the car appearing to strike the opposite side of her suite's wall. As items on the wall fell Upton could be heard screaming, "Oh my God!" 20 Injured When Driver Crashes Into Fla. Restaurant While Trying to Park: ‘Thought a Bomb Went Off' A spokesperson for the department said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, is "not suspected of impairment." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Our investigation showed that the driver lost control of her vehicle prior to contact with other vehicles and ultimately crashed into the business," police added. Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions' "I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt," Upton told KTVK/KPHO. "Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured." A GoFundMe has been launched "to help Ashley rebuild her suite and make up for the money she will be losing" as her studio remains closed. More than $3,000 has been raised as of Tuesday.