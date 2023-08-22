Woman, 90, Loses Control of Car and Crashes Into Salon, Narrowly Missing Person in Lobby: See Video

The Chandler Police Department told PEOPLE that the 90-year-old was the only one hurt in the crash, suffering a minor injury

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 03:19PM EDT

A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into an Arizona salon, narrowly avoiding hitting someone in the lobby, in a terrifying incident over the weekend that was caught on camera.

The crash happened Saturday at Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler, according to authorities.

Video of the crash showed the woman's car slamming into the storefront. Fortunately, the car avoided any contact with a man sitting on a couch in the salon's lobby by a few feet as shattered glass and debris filled the room.

The Chandler Police Department told PEOPLE that the 90-year-old was the only one hurt in the crash, suffering a minor injury.

Ashley Upton, the salon's owner, was rattled by the hair-raising incident while she was cutting a customer's hair.

Another video obtained by KTVK/KPHO showed the car appearing to strike the opposite side of her suite's wall. As items on the wall fell Upton could be heard screaming, "Oh my God!"

A spokesperson for the department said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, is "not suspected of impairment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our investigation showed that the driver lost control of her vehicle prior to contact with other vehicles and ultimately crashed into the business," police added.

"I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt," Upton told KTVK/KPHO. "Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured."

A GoFundMe has been launched "to help Ashley rebuild her suite and make up for the money she will be losing" as her studio remains closed. More than $3,000 has been raised as of Tuesday.

Related Articles
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars in action against the UCF Knights during the second half of a game at Fertitta Center on January 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas
U of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23 After Helping Team to NCAA Final Four Last Year
Laura Ann Carleton
Daughter of Store Owner Killed Over Pride Flag Dispute Says Mom Was ‘an Incredible Person’ Who Helped Others
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive Behind False Wall in Colorado Home
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car into Brick Wall to Kill Boyfriend Sentenced to 15 Years
Ree Drummond shows off gorgeous finished rooms in her new house
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shows Off Gorgeous Room in Her New House Where She Catches Up with Husband Ladd
Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle is sworn in to testify during a hearing at the Cobb County Board of Education in Marietta, Ga, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Rinderle is facing termination after reading "My Shadow is Purple," a book about gender identity, to fifth graders.
Georgia Teacher Fired for Reading Book About Gender to Fifth-Grade Class: 'Censorship Perpetuates Harm'
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Bond Set at $200K by Georgia Judge — Here Are the Conditions
Rattle Snake Coiled and ready to strike. The snake is on a gravel path in a Nature Preserve in Southern California.
FedEx Driver Kills Snake While Delivering Package: 'Hope You Didn’t Have a Pet Rattlesnake'
The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 202
Hot Air Balloon Pilot’s Use of 'Impairing' Drugs, Including Cocaine, Contributed to Crash That Killed 5: NTSB
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
mysterious animal spotted on camera in Texas
Texas Woman Asks For Public's Help Identifying Mysterious Animal Caught on Camera Near Her Home