Woman, 90, Loses Control of Car and Crashes Into Salon, Narrowly Missing Person in Lobby: See Video

A 90-year-old woman crashed her car into an Arizona salon, narrowly avoiding hitting someone in the lobby, in a terrifying incident over the weekend that was caught on camera.

The crash happened Saturday at Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler, according to authorities.

Video of the crash showed the woman's car slamming into the storefront. Fortunately, the car avoided any contact with a man sitting on a couch in the salon's lobby by a few feet as shattered glass and debris filled the room.

The Chandler Police Department told PEOPLE that the 90-year-old was the only one hurt in the crash, suffering a minor injury.

Ashley Upton, the salon's owner, was rattled by the hair-raising incident while she was cutting a customer's hair.

Another video obtained by KTVK/KPHO showed the car appearing to strike the opposite side of her suite's wall. As items on the wall fell Upton could be heard screaming, "Oh my God!"

A spokesperson for the department said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, is "not suspected of impairment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our investigation showed that the driver lost control of her vehicle prior to contact with other vehicles and ultimately crashed into the business," police added.

"I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt," Upton told KTVK/KPHO. "Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured."

A GoFundMe has been launched "to help Ashley rebuild her suite and make up for the money she will be losing" as her studio remains closed. More than $3,000 has been raised as of Tuesday.