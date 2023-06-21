Ohio Woman Allegedly Posed as CPS Worker, Tried to 'Lure' 4-Year-Old Boy from Home

Jaimie and Tim Spradlin allege a woman — identified by police as Lisa Nacrelli — was captured on surveillance footage asking their son to come home with her

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 03:19PM EDT
Lisa Nacrelli mugshot
Lisa Nacrelli. Photo:

Norwood Police Department

An Ohio woman is behind bars after she allegedly posed as a Child Protective Services worker and tried to lure a 4-year-old boy to come home with her as he was playing in his front yard, according to multiple news reports.

Lisa Nacrelli has been charged with child enticement, burglary and impersonating an officer in connection with the alleged June 17 incident, according to a press release from the Norwood Police Department.

In home surveillance footage posted online by the boy's parents and viewed by PEOPLE, Nacrelli, 44, is allegedly seen approaching the child, who was sitting on a bike in front of his house, and patting his back and stroking his hair

Jaimie Spradlin and her husband Tim allege Nacrelli asked their son to come home with her, according to WCPO-TV. The boy then went inside the house and told his mom that “there's some lady here that wants to talk to you,” per the outlet.

Jaimie told the outlet that Nacrelli — who identified herself only as “Lisa” — claimed to work for CPS and presented a badge to her, saying she was following up on a complaint. Jaimie said the woman also knew all of her children’s names.

However, when the woman did not leave her contact information, the parents say they became suspicious and reviewed the home surveillance footage, which the father described as “gut-wrenching,” WCPO-TV reports.

The couple then did some research and allegedly found out that Nacrelli did not work for Child Protective Services.

"Everything was a lie, and now we're sitting here on top of being enraged that this even happened, terrified because I don't know what her plan was," the mother told WCPO-TV. "I know that she told my son that she has a black vehicle and that there's a really pretty car seat in it for him."

According to WKRC Local 12, an affidavit alleges that Nacrelli had been drinking all day. Nacrelli allegedly claimed in the affidavit that when she saw the boy alone on her walk back home, she posed as the CPS worker in an attempt to scare the parents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nacrelli was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, police said. WCPO-TV reports she is being held on $10,000 bond.

It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Doerman boys
3 Brothers Whose Dad Allegedly Killed Them Execution-Style Were 'Joy to Be Around,' Says Baseball Coach
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023
Inside the Charges Against Andrew Tate, Ex-Kickboxer and Influencer Accused of Rape in Romania
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: British Nurse Accused of 'Playing God' at Hospital
Harmony Montgomery
Affidavit Details Last Moments of 5-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery's Life: 'I Think I Really Hurt Her'
James Ray III, Angela Bledsoe
N.J. Lawyer Convicted of Killing Mother of His Child Dies While Awaiting Sentencing
Jose William Lara
Calif. Man Sentenced for Killing and Burying Woman Who Was Missing for Nearly 10 Years
Chad Doerman - Three young brothers -- aged just 7, 4 and 3 years old -- have allegedly been shot and killed by their father
3 Young Boys Shot and Killed by Dad Had Strong Bond: ‘Always Encouraging Each Other’
Steven Kraft; Nicholas Orsini
New York Couple Charged with Killing Marine Ex-Husband, Burning Body
Eina Kwon
Convicted Felon Charged with Murder in Random Killing of Pregnant Woman in Seattle
girl-scout-murders-2000t
'People Magazine Investigates' Returns This Summer with 'Captivating' New Episodes
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Andrew Tate Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania
Dahlia Klink
New York Woman and 2 Passengers Killed in Head-On Car Crash with Her Own Brother
22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD
Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack
Oregon State commit Brandon Smith arrested on attempted murder charge
Calif. College Football Recruit Charged with Attempted Murder After Fight at Pool: Police
Sahra Gesaade, Sagal Hersi, Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, 5 Minnesota women getting ready for wedding killed in horrific crash by speeding driver
Speeding Driver Kills 5 Minnesota Women Preparing for Friend's Wedding: 'Pearls of the Community'