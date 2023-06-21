Ohio Woman Allegedly Posed as CPS Worker, Tried to 'Lure' 4-Year-Old Boy from Home

An Ohio woman is behind bars after she allegedly posed as a Child Protective Services worker and tried to lure a 4-year-old boy to come home with her as he was playing in his front yard, according to multiple news reports.

Lisa Nacrelli has been charged with child enticement, burglary and impersonating an officer in connection with the alleged June 17 incident, according to a press release from the Norwood Police Department.

In home surveillance footage posted online by the boy's parents and viewed by PEOPLE, Nacrelli, 44, is allegedly seen approaching the child, who was sitting on a bike in front of his house, and patting his back and stroking his hair

Jaimie Spradlin and her husband Tim allege Nacrelli asked their son to come home with her, according to WCPO-TV. The boy then went inside the house and told his mom that “there's some lady here that wants to talk to you,” per the outlet.

Jaimie told the outlet that Nacrelli — who identified herself only as “Lisa” — claimed to work for CPS and presented a badge to her, saying she was following up on a complaint. Jaimie said the woman also knew all of her children’s names.

However, when the woman did not leave her contact information, the parents say they became suspicious and reviewed the home surveillance footage, which the father described as “gut-wrenching,” WCPO-TV reports.

The couple then did some research and allegedly found out that Nacrelli did not work for Child Protective Services.

"Everything was a lie, and now we're sitting here on top of being enraged that this even happened, terrified because I don't know what her plan was," the mother told WCPO-TV. "I know that she told my son that she has a black vehicle and that there's a really pretty car seat in it for him."

According to WKRC Local 12, an affidavit alleges that Nacrelli had been drinking all day. Nacrelli allegedly claimed in the affidavit that when she saw the boy alone on her walk back home, she posed as the CPS worker in an attempt to scare the parents.

Nacrelli was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, police said. WCPO-TV reports she is being held on $10,000 bond.

It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.