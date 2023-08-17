Woman Claims 'Stranger Things' Catfish Tricked Her into Leaving Her Husband, Forking Over $10K

A woman from Kentucky claimed the pair "just really hit it off" after meeting on an online forum for creatives, but she was still "suspicious from the get-go"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 12:19PM EDT
Dacre Montgomery Stranger Things Season 4 New York Premiere 05 14 22
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A Kentucky woman thought she hit the jackpot upon connecting with who she thought to be Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, but her world was quickly turned upside down as she realized she was being scammed.

In a YouTube series called Catfished, a woman named McKayla said she left her husband after falling in love with a personal online that she thought was the 28-year-old Australian actor. She claimed the pair "just really hit it off" after meeting on an online forum for creatives, but she was still "suspicious from the get-go." However, her mind changed as the person she was communicating with online began "doing things that make me believe" he was really Montgomery.

"I am obsessed with Stranger Things," McKayla said. "[His character] Billy is just this bully. He kind of comes in, tries to dominate, which is totally unlike his actual personality."

McKayla shared how they "actually bonded over" Montgomery "venting" to her about his partner allegedly being "very controlling of him," which prevented him from being able to "do the things he wants to do." (Montgomery is currently dating Liv Pollock.)

"I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way," she said. "At about a year after we kind of admitted feelings for each other, he said, you know, 'There's nothing like, you know, the feeling of love when it's reciprocated.' And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'I'm indirectly asking you out.'"

After asking her to be his girlfriend, the person posing as Montgomery instructed the single mom to "keep it quiet" because he's "still with Liv." But he still claimed he wasn't "technically with" the model since they "had broken up."

McKayla was officially convinced the scammer was Montgomery after they advised her to tune into the Stranger Things season 4 episode titled "Dear Billy," which saw the actor make a surprise return after his character Billy's death. Since he advised her to tune in the night before the episode's debut, she didn't believe just anyone would have that information in advance. The impersonator also sent her poems in the style of Montgomery's 2020 poetry collection DKMH: Poems.

McKayla said she spent roughly $10,000 to the scammer, who used the "excuse" that he had a joint account with Pollock and she wouldn't allow him to make any purchases of his own. The victim didn't "immediately dismiss" the claim since she experienced a similar situation with her ex.

"If you're someone like me, you're afraid of abandonment and you're a real big people pleaser and you're very co-dependent," she said. "These scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that."

McKayla added, "It's a dopamine fix every time you wake up, every time you go to bed, several hours a day. It's a fix. It's a hit."

Representatives for Montgomery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Stranger Things 3 Season 3 Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono

While the Elvis actor hasn't responded to the story, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tyray Mollett — who has also been going through a catfishing situation in the current season of the TLC series — has engaged.

Digital content creator SHABOOTY tagged Mollett in an Instagram Story about McKayla's ordeal, jokingly saying: "Found ur bae." The reality star then jokingly asked SHABOOTY to "send me her info."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
Cole Sprouse attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "Riverdale" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California; Luke Perry attends the Build Series to discuss "Riverdale" at Build Studio on October 8, 2018 in New York City; Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and More Remember Luke Perry's 'Passionate' Presence: 'An Oracle'
Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Raquel Leviss Has No More L.A. Allies After She 'Betrayed' Them, So She's Going Back to Her 'Roots' as Rachel
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - 6/12/23
Kelly Ripa Admits She Has 'Great Interest' in Retiring but Is 'Very Happy' Co-Hosting 'Live' with Husband Mark
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Cole Sprouse Claims He Received 'Nasty' and 'Criminal' Backlash from Fans After Lili Reinhart Split
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards
Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hoda Kotb Praises How 'Unabashedly Herself' Jenna Bush Hager Is: 'People Spend Their Whole Lives Trying' (Exclusive)
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'
Darren Kent attends the Raindance Film Festival's Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel
'Game of Thrones' Actor Darren Kent Dead at 39 After Long-Term Health Struggles: 'An Amazing Human Being'
Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Nothing' Happened to Cause Jason Tartick Split but They Stopped Prioritizing Each Other
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco's Partner Got Wise to Her 'Big Bang' Fame Only After His Family 'Kept Calling Her Penny'