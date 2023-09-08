Woman Charged Alongside Ruby Franke Broke Confidentiality as Therapist. Patient Says She 'Destroyed My Life' (Exclusive)

Jodi Hildebrandt, the business partner of Ruby Franke who faces child abuse charges alongside the YouTube vlogger, once had her therapist's license suspended when she violated a patient's confidentiality — triggering a series of events the man says "destroyed" his life.

Adam Steed spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his interactions with Hildebrandt while she was his therapist and marriage counselor beginning in 2008 — interactions that led to Hildebrandt's suspension from Utah's Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL) in 2012 after Steed filed a complaint.

During that time, Steed says Hildebrandt disclosed confidential information about Steed to the Mormon Church and the honor code office of Brigham Young University — which Steed says led to his removal from the school and to his banishment from church services. Documents viewed by PEOPLE from the DOPL, which refer to Steed as "John Doe," say that Hildebrandt admitted to disclosing the confidential information with clergy members and with administrators "at a university located in Utah.

A BYU spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Steed was last enrolled in the school in 2009. The spokesperson said the university couldn't share information protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not respond to PEOPLE's inquiry as of press time.

Ruby Franke. Ruby Franke/Instagram

Steed is now breaking his silence in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, saying, "I'm ready to talk about this lady because the world's ready to see it."

He adds, "These super sophisticated forms of manipulation that Jodi did just destroyed my life in incredible ways," adding that Hildebrandt has "a huge body count" of exacerbating people's problems.

Hildebrandt, he says, "completely controls the relationships [during counseling]. Her doctrine is that she believes that relationships need to die before they can be reborn."

Hildebrandt and Franke were arrested last Wednesday; both have since been charged with six felony child abuse charges.

Hildebrandt operates the self-help business ConneXions, which according to its website claims to help people overcome "addictive or self-destructive behavior, whether it be ravenous addictions, feelings of worthlessness or inadequacy, conflicts in relationships, intimacy problems" and other problems. Last year, Franke joined Hildebrandt in posting content to the ConneXions YouTube channel, which was taken down by the platform after the arrest of both women.

Police claimed in a statement that officers arrived at Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins, Utah, last week after a neighbor called to report a young boy had come to their house asking for food. Authorities said the boy, Franke’s 12-year-old son, had escaped Hildebrandt’s home and ran to the neighbor for help.

The boy allegedly “appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department’s statement.

Responding officers allegedly soon found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter “in a similar physical condition of malnourishment” inside Hildebrandt’s home. Both children were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and family members have said in recent days the kids are doing OK.

Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby Franke. Moms of Truth/ Instagram

“The kids are now safe,” Franke’s sisters Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru said in a joint social media statement on Tuesday.

“For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children,” the sisters said in the statement.

Franke’s oldest daughter Shari also spoke out against her mom hours after her arrest last week.

“Finally,” Shari wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of police outside the family’s home.

“Today has been a big day," Shari wrote on Instagram. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

Washington County Sheriff's Office jail records show Franke and Hildebrandt are still in custody. Both are due in court on Friday. They have not yet entered pleas to the charges they face, and PEOPLE has been unable to contact an attorney for either suspect.

