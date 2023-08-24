Ky. Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police After Screams Heard from 2nd Story Window

A woman who was held captive and chained to a floor was rescued by police in Kentucky last Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a call from neighbors around 7 p.m. last Wednesday and saw a woman screaming from a second-story window of a house on Bolling Ave.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” police said in the statement, which was accompanied by a video that included bodycam footage of the incident and indicated that when police attempted to force their way into the home, they discovered the house was barricaded.

Using a ladder, officers climbed up to the window and found the victim inside, who was shackled to a chain “secured by a MasterLock” and “bolted to the floor with screws,” police said.

Officers used a hatchet and were able to free the woman, the statement says, which adds that the victim received treatment from the fire department and EMS.

Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police in Kentucky After Hearing Screams from 2nd Story Window. Louisville Metro Police Department

Louisville police said that they arrested the "alleged suspect in the case" two days after discovering the woman.



WAVE of Louisville reported last Friday that Moises May, 36, was charged with one count of kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault, harassment, intimidating a participant in the legal process and terroristic threatening.

The victim — who later identified herself as 37-year-old Jonna Wilson — shared her story with WDRB during an interview last Thursday.

"I said, 'This is my only time, if I don't get free now, I’m going to be dead,'" Wilson told the outlet. “And so I got close enough to the window to kick it out and call for help.”

Wilson said May is her estranged boyfriend and the father of her child. He said she had asked her to clean his home and offered to pay her.

According to WAVE, which cites an arrest report, May then allegedly pinned Wilson to the ground, slapped her and used a machete to chop off her hair before locking her in the home on Wednesday.



May also allegedly said “You're gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don't come home I'd kill you,” according to the arrest report, which was also obtained by Fox News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“As soon as he locked that lock, I knew it was over,” Wilson told WDRB, who claimed that May took her phone and that “every door was screwed shut. The fire department couldn’t even knock down the doors. That’s how bad they were screwed. Every very window he’s got bolted, every exit — there was no exit in the house.”

"I just want to see him get in jail," Wilson told WDRB during a separate interview last Friday. "I just want justice, I want my daughter to be OK."

According to WAVE, May pleaded not guilty in a court hearing on Saturday. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach his lawyer.

Jonna Wilson and the Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

