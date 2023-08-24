Ky. Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police After Screams Heard from 2nd Story Window

Jonna Wilson, 37, was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by Moises May, 36

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 02:28PM EDT
Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police in Kentucky After Hearing Screams from 2nd Story Window
Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police in Kentucky After Hearing Screams from 2nd Story Window. Photo:

Louisville Metro Police Department 

A woman who was held captive and chained to a floor was rescued by police in Kentucky last Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a call from neighbors around 7 p.m. last Wednesday and saw a woman screaming from a second-story window of a house on Bolling Ave.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” police said in the statement, which was accompanied by a video that included bodycam footage of the incident and indicated that when police attempted to force their way into the home, they discovered the house was barricaded.

Using a ladder, officers climbed up to the window and found the victim inside, who was shackled to a chain “secured by a MasterLock” and “bolted to the floor with screws,” police said.

Officers used a hatchet and were able to free the woman, the statement says, which adds that the victim received treatment from the fire department and EMS.

Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police in Kentucky After Hearing Screams from 2nd Story Window
Woman Chained to Floor Rescued by Police in Kentucky After Hearing Screams from 2nd Story Window.

Louisville Metro Police Department 

Louisville police said that they arrested the "alleged suspect in the case" two days after discovering the woman.

WAVE of Louisville reported last Friday that Moises May, 36, was charged with one count of kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault, harassment, intimidating a participant in the legal process and terroristic threatening.

The victim — who later identified herself as 37-year-old Jonna Wilson — shared her story with WDRB during an interview last Thursday.

"I said, 'This is my only time, if I don't get free now, I’m going to be dead,'" Wilson told the outlet. “And so I got close enough to the window to kick it out and call for help.”

Wilson said May is her estranged boyfriend and the father of her child. He said she had asked her to clean his home and offered to pay her.

According to WAVE, which cites an arrest report, May then allegedly pinned Wilson to the ground, slapped her and used a machete to chop off her hair before locking her in the home on Wednesday.

May also allegedly said “You're gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don't come home I'd kill you,”  according to the arrest report, which was also obtained by Fox News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“As soon as he locked that lock, I knew it was over,” Wilson told WDRB, who claimed that May took her phone and that “every door was screwed shut. The fire department couldn’t even knock down the doors. That’s how bad they were screwed. Every very window he’s got bolted, every exit — there was no exit in the house.”

"I just want to see him get in jail," Wilson told WDRB during a separate interview last Friday. "I just want justice, I want my daughter to be OK."

According to WAVE, May pleaded not guilty in a court hearing on Saturday. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach his lawyer.

Jonna Wilson and the Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year
Event Planner Pleads Guilty After Shoving Beloved Vocal Coach, 87, to Her Death During 'Temper Tantrum'
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Waives Rights to Speedy Trial, Delaying Case Indefinitely
El Roi Haiti on July 31, 2023 shows Alix Dorsainvil with her husband Sandro Dorsainvil, founder and director of El Roi Academy & Institution Mixte. Dorsainvil and her child have been freed after nearly two weeks in captivity, her employer said on August 9, 2023.
American Nurse Kidnapped in Haiti Says Her Clinic Is 'Always Open' to Gang Members in First Comments Since Release
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
Law enforcement officers and EMTs interact next to Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, California
4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at California Biker Bar
Lisa Hu found
An Oakland Woman Missing for Eight Years Has Been Located, Claims She Was Never Missing
Kentucky Officers Heroically Help Mother Deer in Distress Deliver Her Twin Fawns
Kentucky Officers Help Mother Deer in Distress Safely Deliver Her Twin Fawns
Jermaine Florence Jr. charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman's baby in Fayetteville, Arkansa
North Carolina Man Charged in Connection with Killing of Pregnant Woman's Unborn Child
Pasadena father found 11-year-old, Maria Gonzalez; daughter strangled under bed
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Murder and Sexual Assault of Maria Gonzalez, 11
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
Former Home of BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Searched by Kansas Police
Local woman shaken after a spear goes through her windshield
Texas Woman Has Narrow Escape After Spear Smashes Through Windshield While Driving on Highway
Marcus Lofton, shot and killed wife Alicia Lofton
Michigan Man Charged with Allegedly Shooting and Killing His Wife One Day After She Filed for Divorce
Laura Ann Carleton
Daughter of Store Owner Killed Over Pride Flag Dispute Says Mom Was ‘an Incredible Person’ Who Helped Others
Roberto Carlos Olmeda Cuellar, Uriel Galvan Gonzalez, Diego Alberto Lara Santoyo
5 Young Men Were Kidnapped in Mexico — And a Disturbing Video May Show One Being Forced to Kill His Friends