Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion Settlement in Image-Based Sexual Abuse Case

"We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a message of deterrence and prevents others from engaging in this despicable activity," lawyers for the women said

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Harris County Civil Courthouse in Houston, Texas, USA.
Harris County Civil Courthouse in Houston, Texas. Photo:

JHVEPhoto/Getty

A woman who says that her ex-boyfriend accessed her personal accounts and distributed intimate photos and videos of her online was awarded $1.2 billion by a Texas jury this month.

The Harris County District Court agreed that Marques Jamal Jackson committed image-based sexual abuse, also known as "revenge porn," to inflict a combination of psychological abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse, according to an Aug. 11 statement from the Gilde Law Firm, one of two Houston-area firms that represented the victim.

The Katy, Texas, woman, who was identified in court documents as “D.L.,” filed the lawsuit in April 2022. In the suit, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, the plaintiff said she began a relationship with Jackson in 2016 and officially ended it in October 2021.

During their relationship, Jackson had access to the victim's mother’s security cameras as well as the victim’s cell phone, email, and social media login information, according to the suit. After the pair broke up, the woman said she told Jackson she did not consent to him sharing any intimate photos he had of her while they were together.

However, the victim claimed Jackson went against her wishes. According to the suit, Jackson spied on the woman through her mother’s security cameras and uploaded intimate photos and videos of her on a public “Dropbox” folder, which he shared on social media and with her family, friends, and co-workers.

Jackson also accessed the woman's personal bank account and used her money to pay for his rent and other services without her knowledge, the suit says. 

Additionally, Jackson sent the woman harassing calls and text messages from fake phone numbers. In March 2022, he sent the woman a message that read: "You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking… Happy Hunting,” according to the suit.

Eventually, a jury saw evidence that Jackson reacted to the couple's breakup "with the intent to embarrass, harass, torment, humiliate, and publicly shame" D.L., the law firm statement reads. 

Jackson was ordered to pay the victim $200 million for past and future mental anguish (compensatory damages) and $1 billion in exemplary damages, per the statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We are grateful the jury took a strong stand against the defendant's abhorrent behavior and against image-based sexual abuse,” Lead trial lawyer Bradford J. Gilde, of Gilde Law Firm said.

“While a judgment in this case is unlikely to be recovered, the compensatory verdict gives D.L. back her good name,” he added. “The punitive verdict also is the jury's plea to raise awareness of this tech-fueled national epidemic. We will forever admire D.L.'s courage in fighting back. We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a message of deterrence and prevents others from engaging in this despicable activity."

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, by 2019, at least 40 million people had reported being victims of image-based sexual abuse, the law firm statement reads.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Anna Willis (Letalien) Domestic Violence Victim
Ala. Woman Suffers Severe Burns When Husband Allegedly Pours Flammable Liquid on Her, Sets Her on Fire
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage
Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan boy who died by suicide over sextortion
Teen Died by Suicide After Alleged Online 'Sextortion,' 2 Nigerian Men Extradited to U.S. to Face Charges
Nayeli Nieves, Salem MA murder victim
Mass. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend in Front of Their 2 Children as Police Continue Search for Body
Murderer Fla. Man 'Was the Most Amazing Human,' Friends Say as Police Name Husband a Prime Suspect
Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'
Stacy Michelle Rabon, mugshot
An Hours-Old Baby Was Found Dead in a Sears Bag 31 Years Ago. Her Mother Was Just Convicted
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Basketball Court
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court
Boy, 11, Faces Manslaughter After Shooting and Killing Girl, 8, His Mom Was Babysitting
Boy, 11, Charged with Manslaughter and Shooting Death of Girl, 8, His Mom Was Babysitting
Dashja Turner
5 Kids Found Malnourished in Basement, Mom Charged with Neglect
Ga. Father and Son Picked up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was Wanted for Murder
Ga. Father and Son Picked Up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was a Wanted Murder Suspect
Utahna Halona Erickson
Utah Man Who Murdered Wife and Then Injured 7-Year-Old Daughter When Girl Tried to Stop Attack Sent to Prison
Paige Pringle
Mystery Surrounds Shooting of 2 Women, Including Fla. Bartender, as Killer Remains at Large