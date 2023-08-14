Colorado Woman, 82, Attacked by Bear That Broke Into Her Home After Midnight

The small black bear entered a Colorado home and scratched the elderly resident

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 12:04PM EDT
bear
A bear photographed at the Pike National Forest in Colorado. Photo:

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is searching for a small black bear that entered an 82-year-old woman's home and scratched her on Friday. Once found, the bear will be euthanized.

The CPW said in a press release that the bear, which is believed to be either a cub or a yearling due to its size, broke into the residence near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, shortly after midnight.

The woman told officials that she woke up after hearing a crashing sound and her dog growling. When she opened the doors to her mudroom, the cinnamon-colored bear jumped at her, she told the CPW.

She was able to push the animal off of her before shutting it into the mudroom, though she sustained some scratches in the encounter.

The bear then roamed around inside the mudroom, climbed on a shelf, and left the house through an open window screen, the CPW said in their release.

Elderly Woman Attacked by Bear Inside Her Colorado Home.
An 82-year-old woman was attacked on the legs by a bear inside her Colorado home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are," Mike Brown, CPW area wildlife manager for the region, said in the news release.  "CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches."

The CPW stated that the woman ultimately declined medical attention. 

Bears that cause an injury are deemed dangerous, under CPW’s rules, and must be "humanely euthanized" if captured. The department also stated that a trap has been set for the bear if it returns to the woman's home. 

This is the second episode involving a bear in the Trinidad area in the last two weeks.  On August 5, a black bear bit the arm of a camper in the Purgatoire River bottoms, the CPW reported.

The camper told authorities that he was relaxing in a hammock when he heard a noise. When he turned on a headlamp, the camper saw the bear, which proceeded to bite his upper right arm about 2-3 inches deep. Then the animal turned and wandered off. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The department also stated that officials don’t believe the two recent incidents are connected, adding that there are now four reported bear attacks in the entirety of Colorado so far this year.

Colorado is not the only state to experience a bear attack this summer. Last month, a jogger from Asheville, North Carolina, narrowly escaped an encounter with a mother bear.

Related Articles
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Teen Relives Moment He Fell Over 70 Feet at Grand Canyon: 'I Lost My Grip and Started to Fall'
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
mikoyan-gurevich mig-21
Fighter Jet Crashes During Thunder Under Michigan Air Show, Forcing Pilots to Eject
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii
Estimated 1K People Missing in Hawaii amid Wildfires: It Was ‘Impossible’ to Warn Them
Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez 3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling Into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds
N.C. Roller Coaster with Cracks Reopens Following Testing, Inspections Prompted by Viral Video
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Maui Resident Loses Home, Children’s Schools in Wildfires: 'All [My Son’s] Favorite Things Are Gone'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
19-Year-Old Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' During Wash. Music Festival: ’Tremendous Loss’
Texas Woman Elizabeth Francis Celebrates 114th Birthday
Houston Woman Born During Taft Presidency Marks 114th Birthday with Five Generations of Family 
Oprah Winfreyarrives at the Premiere Of Apple TV + "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Oprah Winfrey Makes Donations and Helps Residents amid 'Overwhelming' Hawaii Wildfires
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'