Woman, 20, Arrested in Connection with Robert De Niro's Grandson's Drug-Related Death

An arrest has been made in connection with the alleged overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, a source close to the case confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the source, Sofia H. Marks, 20, was arrested and is accused of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19. De Niro-Rodriguez was reportedly found dead on July 2 inside a New York City apartment.

Marks is due in court on Friday. It was not immediately clear if Marks has an attorney to reach for comment.

According to CNN, it is not yet known what charges the suspect, who was arrested Thursday, will face amid the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information previously told PEOPLE a male was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS at a downtown New York City apartment.

On July 2, the late teenager’s mother Drena De Niro, who is De Niro’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, penned a heartful message on Instagram to her “beautiful sweet angel.”

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” her message began. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

"I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena De Niro and Leandro Rodriguez. Drena De Niro/Instagram

After De Niro-Rodriguez’s death, De Niro said in a statement: "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Drena, 51, also said in a statement, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

When asked earlier this month by an Instagram user how De Niro-Rodriguez died, Drena wrote in the comments, "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

