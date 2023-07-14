Woman, 20, Arrested in Connection with Robert De Niro's Grandson's Drug-Related Death

The suspect allegedly sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez before he was found dead on July 2

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
and Danielle Bacher
Published on July 14, 2023 02:38PM EDT
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert. Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis; Instagram/drenadeniro

An arrest has been made in connection with the alleged overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, a source close to the case confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the source, Sofia H. Marks, 20, was arrested and is accused of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19. De Niro-Rodriguez was reportedly found dead on July 2 inside a New York City apartment. 

Marks is due in court on Friday. It was not immediately clear if Marks has an attorney to reach for comment.

According to CNN, it is not yet known what charges the suspect, who was arrested Thursday, will face amid the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information previously told PEOPLE a male was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS at a downtown New York City apartment.

On July 2, the late teenager’s mother Drena De Niro, who is De Niro’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, penned a heartful message on Instagram to her “beautiful sweet angel.”

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” her message began. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

"I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena De Niro; Leandro Rodriguez
Drena De Niro and Leandro Rodriguez.

Drena De Niro/Instagram

After De Niro-Rodriguez’s death, De Niro said in a statement: "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Drena, 51, also said in a statement, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

When asked earlier this month by an Instagram user how De Niro-Rodriguez died, Drena wrote in the comments, "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

Related Articles
Fran Drescher (L) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023
Fran Drescher Says 'There's No Way to Predict' How Long SAG Strike Could Last (Exclusive)
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn attend DuJour's Jason Binn and Kurt Russell's celebration of Goldie Hawn and The Hawn Foundation
Goldie Hawn Says She and Kurt Russell Never Married to Preserve Their ‘Independent Thinking’
Rosanna Arquette attends the Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" Los Angeles Premiere; Point Dume Village Shopping Center
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center, No One Injured: Police
Stanley Tucci (L) and Felicity Blunt attend the Women's Prize For Fiction 2023
Stanley Tucci Once Tried Breaking Up with Wife Felicity Because He Was 'Afraid' of 21-Year Age Gap
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached
Fran Drescher attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Who Is Fran Drescher and How Did She Become SAG-AFTRA President? All About 'The Nanny' Star
Willy Wonka actors, Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp, Christian Borle, Timothee Chalamet
All of the Actors Who Have Played Willy Wonka
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher Says Actors Are 'Being Victimized' by 'Greedy Entity' in Fiery Speech About Hollywood Strike
Fran Drescher and Kim Kardashian in Italy
Fran Drescher Responds to Backlash After Italy Trip, Kim Kardashian Photo: It Was 'Work, Not Fun'
amsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Make for a Cool Pair at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere
John Cena as "Kenmaid" in the Barbie Movie
See a Shirtless John Cena Discuss 'Barbie' in His Mermaid Ken Costume: 'I Was Blown Away'
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck gets a brotherlly grab by Casey Affleck at the "Manchester By The Sea" Los Angeles Premiere at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Matt Damon on Being Directed by Best Friend Ben Affleck: 'We Can Just Say, You Suck' (Exclusive Clip)
Jena Malone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Adopting Audrey" at Brain Dead Studios LA on August 22, 2022
Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' as She Marks Her 'First Real Show' as a Stand-Up Comedian
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling (Exclusive Source)