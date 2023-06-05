After Meeting Man on Match.com, Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill His Wife

Melody Sasser allegedly ordered a hitman to murder the wife of a man she met on Match.com

Published on June 5, 2023 03:20 PM
Melody Sasser
Authorities arrested a Tennessee woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to murder the wife of a man she met on an online dating website.

According to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE, Melody Sasser used the dark web to visit the Online Killers Market — a website that touts hitman-for-hire services. Using the username “cattree,” she allegedly placed a nearly $10,000 order to have the spouse of a man she had previously met on Match.com murdered.

“It needs to seem random or accident[al]. Or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation. She recently moved in with her new husband,” the murder-for-hire request reads in part, per the complaint.

According to the complaint, authorities were alerted to the murder request and informed the intended target of Sasser’s alleged plan to have her killed.

During a police interview, the alleged target's husband said he'd met Sasser on Match.com.

According to the complaint, the alleged target herself said that after her husband told Sasser they were engaged, Sasser responded, "I hope you both fall off a cliff and die." The alleged target also claimed that Sasser, a Knoxville, Tenn., resident, showed up at their house unannounced after learning of the couple's engagement.

The alleged target also told authorities that there was damage to her vehicle and that she had received threatening, untraceable phone calls at around that same time, according to the complaint.

Authorities allege Sasser was monitoring the whereabouts of the victim and her husband through a fitness app on their Garmin watches.

According to court documents, after Sasser allegedly placed her initial order on Jan. 11, 2023, she sent a follow-up message to the site administrator in March, complaining about how long it was taking to have the woman killed.

“I have waited for 2 months and 11 days and the job is not completed… does it need to be assigned to someone else? Will it be done? What is the delay?” she allegedly wrote.

Sasser faces a charge of murder for hire. It’s unclear if she entered a plea and her defense attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sasser is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

