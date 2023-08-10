Woman Took 3-Hour Lyft to Home of Man Fostering Her Child, Then Allegedly Shot Him

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly taking a three-hour Lyft ride to the home of a man fostering her biological child before opening fire on him and his family, according to multiple reports.

Kayla Menne, 25, of Dauphin County, allegedly took a ride of more than 200 miles to Julia Lane in Kennedy Township, arriving outside the home just after 6:20 p.m on Monday, police said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Witnesses told police that Menne exited the backseat of an orange Volvo after it pulled into the driveway and opened fire, per the outlet.

"The girl came out of the driver's side back pointing the gun right at me and fired a shot, and that's when everything goes blank to me," Duane Mrazek, who said he was walking his dog, told Action News 4.

Mrazek alleged to the outlet he witnessed Menne shooting at his neighbor and his four children, one of whom was Menne’s biological child.

"My eyes were on that gun, and that was it,” he said. “I wanted to get that gun before somebody got killed.”



According to CBS News, witnesses heard Menne shouted “You took my baby,” while firing a 9-mm. pistol.

“She fired nine rounds,” Mrazek alleged to Action News 4, “and that's all she had, and it clicked because I didn't know if she had a magazine. I went and grabbed the gun, kind of wrestled around with her, took her into the yard, got on top of her, wrestled her, couldn't get the gun off of her. She was so strong."

An off-duty McKees Rocks police officer was nearby and heard the gunshots before taking Menne into custody, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“Please just arrest me, I will not be violent,” she allegedly told police, according to the criminal complaint against her, per the outlet. She allegedly said she "was trying to kill her kid," the complaint states, according to the outlet.

Police said Menne will be arrested and arraigned on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after her release from Heritage Valley Hospital, where she underwent a psych evaluation, per CBS News.



It is not clear if Menne has a lawyer.