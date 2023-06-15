Woman, 28, Arrested After Allegedly Posing as 17-Year-Old High School Student

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano and her mother, Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, are both charged with one count each of injuring public records

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 15, 2023 11:52AM EDT
Hahnville High School in Boutte, Louisiana
Hahnville High School in Boutte, La. Photo:

Google Maps

A mother-daughter duo were arrested after allegedly using bogus documents to enroll the 28-year-old daughter in a Louisiana high school as a 17-year-old student, authorities said.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano and her mother, Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, are both charged with one count each of injuring public records, according to a press release from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

The sheriff’s office alleges Gutierrez-Serrano's mother enrolled her in Hahnville High School in Boutte, a New Orleans suburb, using a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.

On May 29, officials with St. Charles Parish Public Schools told detectives about a possible adult attending the school during the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the release.

School Administration said they had received a tip that a female student, who was on record as a 17-year-old, was an adult possibly in her mid 20’s. This sparked an internal investigation before officials notified the sheriff’s office.

Investigators eventually discovered the fake documents and issued arrest warrants for both the mother and daughter, authorities said. The pair were arrested Tuesday at their shared home in Boutte. It is unclear if they've retained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Sergeant Allan Tabora with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1159, or email atabora@stcharlessheriff.org.

