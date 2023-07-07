WNBA Stars Announce New Winter League as Alternative to Playing Abroad After Brittney Griner's Arrest

Unrivaled is set to tip off in January, and will offer the WNBA's top players a domestic option to make money during the offseason

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 11:42AM EDT
Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier
Photo:

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty

WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a women’s basketball winter league, according to a report, as an alternative to playing abroad in the offseason. 

The New York Liberty forward, 28, and Minnesota Lynx forward, 26, told ESPN their league called Unrivaled would offer the WNBA’s top players an offseason option to play domestically.

The new league would begin this winter and run from January through March in Miami, per ESPN.

"It's the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players," Stewart told the outlet.

Unrivaled came about partly in a response to the WNBA’s prioritization rule which requires players who were playing internationally to return by the start of training camps. Frequently, the international teams’ seasons last through May, which overlaps with the WNBA’s start.

 "We can't keep fighting [the WNBA's prioritization rule],” Stewart said. “It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule."

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm plays defense on Napheesa Collier

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

The former UConn teammates were also motivated to start the new league due to another type of prioritization — their families.

Stewart played overseas last year in Turkey but is expecting a second child with her wife Marta Xargay Casademont this fall. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Collier, who welcomed her first child last year with husband Alex Bazzell, told USA Today that logistics also played a role in creating another option for her fellow top athletes.

"The idea of having a family trying to figure out child care overseas, that was kind of the main reason (for founding a new league)," Collier said.

The plans for the new league also come months after Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody. She was arrested in a Moscow airport in Feb. 2022 while traveling with her usual winter league, Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Related Articles
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner advances the ball against the Dallas Wings during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Brittney Griner Says WNBA Hit 'Rock Bottom' After She Was Harassed at Airport: 'Playing with Fire'
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner and WNBA Teammates Confronted by 'Provocateur' at Dallas Airport
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Breanna Stewart Opens Up About Motherhood as a WNBA Star
Breanna Stewart Is 'Ready to Start a New Chapter' with the Liberty as She Balances Basketball and Motherhood
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Says She'll 'Never Go Overseas to Play Again' After Her Russian Imprisonment
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner advances the ball against the Dallas Wings during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Brittney Griner Gets Warm Welcome in First Game Back in Texas: 'The Love Meant a Lot to Me'
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Tears Up Reuniting with Mercury Reporter in First Press Conference: 'Made Me Cry'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZbub9uEh_/ Verified A Sisterhood 🧡 The @la_sparks welcome @brittneyyevettegriner back for their first matchup of the season this Friday, May 19th at 11 pm/ET on @espn #BGisBack Edited · 19h; PHOENIX, AZ - May 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at Footprint Center on May 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)
L.A. Sparks Players Share Love for Brittney Griner as They Prepare to Face Off in Her First Game Back
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 12: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Scores 10 Points in First WNBA Preseason Game Since Release: 'Grateful to Be Here' 
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Players Skipping Usual Off-Season Plans to Play in Russia amid Brittney Griner's Detention
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022 at Spring Studios in New York, New York.
WNBA's Cathy Engelbert Looking for Ways to Pay Players More to Avoid Another Brittney Griner Situation
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate
Best Team Ever? Oklahoma Softball Wins 3rd Straight National Title, Extends Winning Streak to 53
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'