WNBA Star Riquna Williams Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges After Accusing Wife of Cheating

The Las Vegas Aces point guard was arrested in 2019 in connection with a separate domestic violence incident

Published on July 27, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at VU Studio on May 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Riquna Williams. Photo:

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty

Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday following a domestic violence incident, PEOPLE confirms.

Williams, 33, was taken into custody after getting into an alleged physical altercation with her spouse, whom she accused of cheating, according to ESPN.

The WNBA Championship-winning point guard is reportedly now facing nine charges related to the incident and has been banned from team activities as the investigation continues. ESPN reports those charges included five felony charges for strangulation, coercion with the threat of violence and assault with a weapon, while four of the charges are for misdemeanor battery.

"The Las Vegas Aces were made aware of domestic violence charges against a member of our team, Riquna Williams," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

"As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities," the team continued. "Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time."

Williams was released from jail without bail, according to ESPN, under the condition she has no contact with her wife and complies with alcohol monitoring rules ahead of her next court appearance in early August. Clark County inmate records show Williams is no longer in custody.

In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams is seen in a booking photo following her arrest on domestic battery charges on July 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Riquna Williams.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty

The outlet reported that Williams accused her wife of cheating and later left the house to stay at a hotel, taking her wife’s cell phone with her. On the phone, Williams alleged she found evidence of the affair, according to ABC News

Williams returned to the home and then punched and kicked her wife, and allegedly began strangling her.

“I'll kill you here and walk to the jail myself," Williams told her wife as she strangled her, according to the report.

Police noted the fight lasted about an hour and Williams’ wife had markings on her throat, eyebrows and hands, according to ABC. Williams reportedly also threatened her wife with heavy metal objects, according to local outlet KTNV.

Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Riquna Williams.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

The Associated Press reported Williams was arrested in 2019 for a separate domestic violence incident in Florida and was charged with two felony counts of assaulting a partner and making a threat with a firearm. She pleaded not guilty and the charges were eventually dismissed.

Williams was suspended 10 games and required to go into counseling by the WNBA at the time.

