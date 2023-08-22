See WNBA Players Get Their Glow On in Glossier's Campaign for Its First Foundation (Exclusive)

Glossier, which is the exclusive beauty partner of the WNBA, tapped players to star in the campaign for its flexible Stretch Foundation launch

Published on August 22, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Glossier x WNBA Campaign
Ariel Atkins stars in Glossier's new campaign. Photo:

courtesy Glossier

Glossier’s first shot at foundation is — you guessed it — a slam dunk.

Today, the beauty brand introduces its Stretch Foundation with 32 shades (across seven shade categories and five undertone categories) that aim to make you look like the best version of you. 

To help achieve that, the brand rooted the gel-cream most of the formula — 89% to be exact — in skin care (it's powered by glycerin and squalane to moisturize and nourish). 

The rest is adaptable pigments that literally stretch to enhance any skin tone. The product, like its predecessor, the uber-popular Stretch Concealer, is sweat-resistant, transfer-resistant and crease-resistant, and it boasts 12-hour wear.

Glossier x WNBA Campaign
WNBA players star in Glossier's new campaign.

courtesy Glossier

With its brand ethos “beauty in real life,” Glossier shot its campaign outside. The faces? Ariel Atkins, 27, Diamond Miller, 22, and Stephanie Soares, 23, alongside more notable WNBA players.

The collaboration was another notch in the brand and organization’s continued partnership, which started in 2020 with a campaign to celebrate the extension of Glossier’s Body Hero line.

Ahead, Atkins, Soares and Miller share their beauty secrets, plus what makes them feel good from inside out.

Glossier x WNBA Campaign
Ariel Atkins stars in Glossier's new campaign.

courtesy Glossier

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics shooting guard

Favorite aspect of shooting this campaign: “I enjoyed how fun this shoot was, I am honestly just starting my makeup journey so it was fun to be a part of a shoot that was focused on something so natural to me, which is to be active and stretch.”

Where/when I wear foundation: “Whenever I really just want to smooth out my skin and get a nice even tone.”

My makeup motto is: “Have fun and be you!”

When it comes to beauty, I feel empowered when: “When I do my own makeup. It's something I'm learning how to do and my confidence goes through the roof when I get it just how I like it!”

One thing you should know about my pre/post-game beauty routine: “I take my skin care very seriously, and I won't skimp on it. I have a minimal routine and my skin loves it so I make sure it has become a habit!”

Glossier x WNBA Campaign
Diamond Miller stars in Glossier's new campaign.

courtesy Glossier

Diamond Miller, Minnesota Lynx guard

Favorite aspect of shooting this campaign: “My favorite part was picking out my outfit for the photoshoot!”

Where/when I wear foundation: “I wear foundation for a night out with a lot of cameras.”

When it comes to beauty, I feel empowered when: “When my hair is done, when my makeup is done, and when I’m feeling very confident in my own skin!”

One thing you should know about my pre/post-game beauty routine: “Pre-game, I make sure my eyebrows are done, and use concealer and mascara before the game. After the game, I use face wash and moisturizer.”

Glossier x WNBA Campaign
Stephanie Soares stars in Glossier's new campaign.

courtesy Glossier

Stephanie Soares, Dallas Wings forward/center

Favorite aspect of shooting this campaign: “Meeting the W players and great people!”

My makeup motto: “It comes from this beautiful Bible verse — 1 Peter 3:3-4. It means you are unique; no one else in the world is exactly like you. God has made each of us special, beautiful, and unique. It goes far beyond our physical appearance. Instead, we can display our inner beauty by demonstrating qualities such as kindness, compassion, love, and honesty.”

When it comes to beauty, I feel empowered when: “When I am comfortable in my own skin and when doing self-care to not only take care of my physical health, but also mentally and spiritually.”

One thing you should know about my pre/post-game beauty routine: “My pre-game routine is very simple, just to keep my face moisturized and hydrated! My post-game routine requires lots of face washing and cleansing all that sweat off!”

Glossier Stretch Foundation drops on glossier.com today and on sephora.com on Sept. 1.

