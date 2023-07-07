Former WNBA All-Star and 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nikki McCray-Penson Dead at 51

The beloved women’s college basketball coach was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and was reportedly dealing with pneumonia

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 05:57PM EDT
Rutgers Scarlet Knights assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson looks on during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's college basketball game
Photo:

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire

Nikki McCray-Penson, a former WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has died at 51. 

The basketball star’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and was reportedly dealing with pneumonia

Rutgers University, where McCray-Penson worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach last season, confirmed the news of her death on Friday, writing in a release that the basketball community was mourning the loss of the “trailblazer.”

"Today is a deeply sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki," Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington said via the university’s news release. "Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. She was full of life, energy and was so much fun to be around. Nikki touched the lives of many because she made it her mission to uplift others and help them achieve whatever dreams and goals they expressed.”

Washington and McCray-Penson worked together for one year in Rutgers’ most recent season, just one stop of her 16-year coaching career. 

“She was so devoted to her husband and son, and still gave all of herself to everyone in the program,” Washington continued. “We will miss her dearly but will keep Nikki's memory alive in our hearts." 

McCray-Penson started her stellar basketball career in 1991 at the University of Tennessee. After her time as a college-level standout, she played two seasons in the American Basketball League, where she was an MVP and won the league's championship in 1997. 

She won two Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA in 1996 and 2000, and went on to play nine seasons in the WNBA, where she was a three-time All-Star during her time playing for the Washington Mystics. She also played for the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Chicago Sky during her time in the league. 

After her time starring in the WNBA, McCray-Penson became a revered women’s college basketball coach starting at Western Kentucky University in 2006. Three seasons later, she joined her Olympic teammate and friend Dawn Staley on the staff for the University of South Carolina, where she helped the team win their first national championship in 2017. 

"It is with the heaviest of heart I have to post this," Staley wrote on Twitter. "Thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel. God's got you now ... suffer no more Nik Nik."

The women’s basketball legend most recently took on two head-coaching positions at Old Dominion University from 2017 through 2020, and at Mississippi State University from 2020 through 2021.

McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. She is survived by her husband Thomas and son Thomas Jr.

Related Articles
Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier
WNBA Stars Announce New Winter League as Alternative to Playing Abroad After Brittney Griner's Arrest
Blake Bolden skates with participants at the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition Launch & Hockey Clinic at Ford Ice Center on June 27, 2023 in Antioch, Tennessee.
Blake Bolden Wants the Hockey World to Know That 'Black People Have Always Been Playing Hockey' (Exclusive)
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs a autograph for a young fan during the pro-am prior to the John Deere Classic
Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Draws Massive Crowds at Golf Tournament: 'Super Cool to See'
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008
‘Legendary’ Kobe Bryant Covers the NBA2K for the Fourth Time in 2024 Edition
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Remembered by Family and Friends at Funeral
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Confirms She's Competing for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics: 'Excited to Get Back Out'
Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit
Brad Pitt Steps Out in Mirrored Shades Filming Formula 1 Movie at British Grand Prix
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Paula Badosa of Spain leave the clubhouse during day one of the Mallorca Championships 2023
Tennis Stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Are Dating
Jay Williams gives an interview to the media during the McDonald's All-American Games Media Da
ESPN's Jay Williams Mourns the Loss of His Mother on His Son's Birthday: 'Forever Intertwined' (Exclusive)
Heather Anderson
Late Australian Football Player Is the First Female Athlete to Be Diagnosed with CTE
Jimmy Cordero Suspension
Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of the Season Under MLB's Domestic Violence Policy
Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Sings âIsnât She Lovelyâ at His Wedding
Eagles' Jordan Mailata Stuns Guests by Singing 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Maui Wedding — See the Video!
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in Remission After Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'So Grateful'
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN Lambeau Field
27-Year-Old Carpenter Dies While Working on Renovations at Green Bay Packers' Stadium
Pregnant Serena Williams Works Out to Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Gym Selfie Video
Pregnant Serena Williams Works Out to Red Hot Chili Peppers in Gym Selfie Video
Shaun White of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final
Shaun White on His 'Heavy Decision' to Retire at the Beijing Olympics and His Plans to Coach (Exclusive)