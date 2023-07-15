Wizards' Corey Kispert Marries Gonzaga College Sweetheart Jenn Wirth: 'Meant to Be Together' (Exclusive)

It's a Love and Basketball love story!

On July 7, Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert married his longtime girlfriend Jenn Wirth in front of 150 guests at the Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano in San Clemente, California.

"Our wedding is just the beginning of the rest of our lives together in marriage," Wirth tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Marrying Corey is a long awaited answered prayer."

Adds Kispert: "It's a party celebrating for all the hard work we have put into this relationship so far. We both have had to work around crazy schedules playing college basketball, spent two years doing long distance, and never waivered or doubted that we were meant to be together forever. That definitely deserves to be celebrated."

The couple first connected and fell in love when they were both playing basketball for Gonzaga University.

“We met freshman year summer of college,” Wirth explains. “All of the athletes had to be at school early to get a head start on classes and workouts and Corey immediately caught my eye. We became really good friends and bonded over basketball and adjusting to being a freshman in college. He was my ultimate hype man and we would talk before and after our games to encourage each other. The rest is history!”

At the time, Kispert says his family had a feeling that Wirth would one day be his wife.

"I remember moving in that summer, and my sister and mom were there to help me. As soon as we opened the door to get into the hallway of the dorm, my sister and I both saw Jenn walking across the hallway with laundry into her room. Casey immediately looked at me and said, 'Corey do you know who that is? You two are definitely going to be together one day'. And she was right."



Ahead of their nuptials, Wirth told PEOPLE that the pair envisioned their celebration as "a couple of days where everyone who means the world to us could gather, be themselves, and have a ton of fun. No unnecessary formalities or stuffiness at all."

The day before their wedding, the couple hosted a casual get together in front of a local coffee shop. "The idea is to find a spot on the beach or at a nearby park, wedding guests can stop in and grab a coffee and catch up with us for a few hours before the craziness of the wedding sets in," says Wirth.

The rehearsal party was held later that evening at a park on the beachfront with tacos catered from Pedro’s Tacos, "a San Clemente staple," adds Wirth.

As for decor at their ceremony, the pair wanted to keep things simple. "The church features breathtaking traditional architecture, and the reception venue has tons of plants, flowers, and greenery, so we figured, why mess with it?" says Wirth. "Even though we didn't want to over-do it, we were super happy to have Corey's mom, Deri help out with small parts of the decor around each venue site."

When it came to choosing the location, there was only one place they wanted to say "I do."

"Jenn’s family has been taking a summer vacation to San Clemente every year for over 30 years," says Kispert. "Her family would always joke and say that one of them would get married in the town, and so we decided to do it!"

For her walk down the aisle, Wirth chose the Spencer dress, designed by Kyha. "I love that the dress is simple and sleek but still elegant," she says. "I wanted something that was still very classy and timeless but made the occasion feel as special as it is." Kispert wore a double-breasted tuxedo from Zegna, while his groomsmen wore Suitshop.

A catholic priest officiated the nuptials where the bride and groom recited traditional vows. Later during the reception, dinner from local caterer Sundried Tomato Bistro was served with Pizookies, (chocolate chip cookies baked in a cast iron skillet and then served with ice cream on top) in lieu of a cake for dessert.

"I love the idea of Jenn and I as a team," says Kispert. "We work extremely well together and now that we’re married, we can face every problem that comes our way as one. She is my best friend, I love spending time with her, and getting the chance to learn how to love her better every day for the rest of my life is really exciting to me."

For Wirth, being married means "always being in each other’s corners, through the good and the bad,” she explains. “It means sacrificing when needed and helping each other become who God calls us to be. I can’t wait to live life to the fullest with him and embrace everything that comes our way, together.”

After the wedding, the newlyweds plan to celebrate in Croatia and Greece. “Relaxing on the beach, a handful of boat days, and some great tasting wine and Mediterranean food,” Kispert says. “We can’t wait!”