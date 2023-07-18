Wiz Khalifa Throws First Pitch at Pirates Game While High on Mushrooms

Wiz Khalifa made baseball a little more interesting.

On Monday night, the rapper, 35, threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game while high on mushrooms.

Ahead of the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Khalifa had alluded to the fact that he'd be "stoned AF" while taking the pitcher's mound at PNC Park.

"Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game," he tweeted.

He then expanded on the previous post, writing, "Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy."

Despite being high, a video posted to Twitter revealed that he did indeed manage to get the ball over the plate.



The "See You Again" rapper, 35, is not the first person to take the pitcher's mound at a Pirates game high.

In fact, Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis thew a no-hitter while high on LSD back in 1970.

According to Sports Illustrated, it was "the first and only no-hitter of Ellis' career."

Khalifa has recently been on the mend.

Late last month, he posted two videos on Twitter giving fans a glimpse at his recovery journey after dealing with a pelvis injury. In the clips, he's wearing kinesiology tape on his back and slowly walking while being assisted with two canes.

“Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back,” he wrote.

The following day, Khalifa shared another clip of himself walking sans canes and at a steadier pace. "4 legs was cool but i like two better," he wrote.

In several tweets, the Grammy-nominated star said he’s “taking my time and recovering slow” but has still been in a lot of pain.



"The pain isn't from the actual tear so soon as the spasms stop i should be Gu Wop," he said before adding, "Ima finna have super hips after this."

The "Black and Yellow" musician also gave his followers an additional look at his recovery journey, doing lunges in a clip while using his canes.

He tweeted that while his walking has been improving, he’s worried about gaining weight during the healing process. “Barely gettin outta bed bout to have ya boy packin on some pounds,” he said.

Khalifa has been open about his active lifestyle in the past and his experience practicing mixed martial arts. Back in 2018, he spoke to Bleacher Report about how his training transformed his physique, revealing he packed on about 35 lbs. of muscle.

The rapper explained that he first decided to begin his MMA training after he got his “ass whooped” one too many times by his cousins, who “train jiu-jitsu and stand-up as well.”

“I just got tired of getting my ass whooped, so I figured I would learn how to fight,” he explained.



