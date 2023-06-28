Wiz Khalifa Shares Recovery Video After Dealing with a 'Small Rip in the Cartilage of My Pelvis'

Wiz Khalifa is on the mend after an injury to his pelvis.

On Friday, the “See You Again” rapper, 35, posted two videos on Twitter giving fans a glimpse at his recovery journey. In the clips, he’s wearing kinesiology tape on his back and taking steps slowly while being assisted with two canes.

“Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back,” he wrote.

The following day, Khalifa shared another clip of himself walking completely unassisted and at a better pace. "4 legs was cool but i like two better," he wrote.

In a series of tweets, the Grammy-nominated star said he’s “taking my time and recovering slow” but has still been in a lot of pain.

"The pain isn't from the actual tear so soon as the spasms stop i should be Gu Wop," he said before adding, "Ima finna have super hips after this."

On Monday, Khalifa gave his followers another look at his recovery journey, doing lunges in a clip while using his canes.

He tweeted that he’s been walking better every day, but he’s worried that he’ll gain weight while taking time to heal. “Barely gettin outta bed bout to have ya boy packin on some pounds,” he said.

Khalifa has been open about practicing mixed martial arts over the years. Back in 2018, the "Black and Yellow" rapper spoke to Bleacher Report about how his training transformed his physique, boasting that he packed on about 35 lbs. of muscle.

Khalifa explained that he first decided to begin his MMA training after he got his “ass whooped” one too many times by his cousins, who “train jiu-jitsu and stand-up as well.”

“I just got tired of getting my ass whooped, so I figured I would learn how to fight,” he remarked, adding that while he used to be “a practice dummy” for the pair, “it’s not as easy to beat me up anymore.”

Detailing his fitness journey, the rapper said that while he initially studied jiu-jitsu for a month or two, it was only when he got into muay thai that his passion for MMA was really ignited.

“That’s when my mind changed to like, ‘OK, this is what I want to do,’ ” he said at the time. “I like the conditioning. I like the stand-up aspect of it. I like the footwork. So I was like I’m gonna f— with this a little more than jiu-jitsu.”

While Khalifa added that he was never bothered by his skinny frame, now that he’s older, he enjoys being a bit more buff and will work out for “about two to three hours” each day.

“I was cool with being skinny before,” he explained, adding that today, “I like myself with more weight.”

