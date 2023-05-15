Lifestyle Home Maximize Closet Space with ‘Roomy’ Storage Bags That Are on Sale for Less Than $5 Apiece “They are bigger than I expected but fit perfectly in my linen closet” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 15, 2023 02:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon When it comes to organizing, storage containers will be your best friend because they'll keep everything tidy and consolidated in your closet, attic, or basement. Amazon shoppers swear by these fabric storage bags for a quick and easy way to keep their home organized — and they have not one, but two discounts since there's an on-page coupon for additional savings. The Wiselife Large Storage Bags have racked up more than 9,600 five-star ratings and come in a set of three. Each bag is made with two-way zippers and has handles to make transporting them easier, whether that’s into the trunk of your car or on the top shelf in your closet. Plus, they have a clear front window, so you're able to see exactly what’s inside. The storage bags measure 24 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 14 inches tall and can hold a whopping 100 liters, so they are ideal for storing items like coats, comforters, sweaters, pillows, and more. Don’t need to use the entire set? You can fold them down flat when they're not in use. And thanks to an Amazon coupon, you can snag the set for just $14 — that's less than $5 apiece! Amazon Buy It! Wiselife Large Storage Bags in Light Gray, 3-Pack, $13.59 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com The 7 Best Food Storage Containers of 2023 Tons of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they’ve given the spacious and durable containers with rave reviews. “I love these storage bags! They are bigger than I expected but fit perfectly in my linen closet,” one customer wrote. “I love how organized and clean it makes my closet look.” “I fit all my winter sweaters that were packed into two totes comfortably in just one of these bags with room to spare,” another shopper said. “In another one, I was able to fit several of our cabin blankets and bedding. These are an organizer’s dream!” “I have used them for everything from bedding sets, clothes, storing blankets, [and] even my kids’ toys,” noted a third shopper, who also called the bags “roomy.” Check out the Wiselife Large Storage Bags for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this major discount. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry