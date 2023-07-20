If your bulky bedding or thick winter clothes are cluttering your closet, consider getting organized with these storage bags while they’re majorly on sale.

Right now, the Wiselife Fabric Storage Bags are up to 52 percent off at Amazon. The storage bags measure 24.8 inches long, 17.7 inches wide, and 14.2 inches tall. In other words, there’s plenty of room to store different household items like blankets, towels, toys, and clothing.

The bags, which are made of a durable nonwoven fabric, have handles with secure stitching on each side, making it easy to pull them out or move them to another space. Other convenient features include a clear plastic window at the front that lets you quickly identify what’s inside the bag. Plus, the bags have two zippers, so you can easily open the side you need access to.

Wiselife 3-Pack Fabric Storage Bags, $16 (Save $17)

Amazon

Once you’ve stowed away your items in the bags, you can stack them in a closet, under the bed, on a shelf in the garage, or another storage area. Even the bags themselves are easy to store when not in use thanks to their foldable design.

Featuring a geometric pattern, the bags come in five colors and set sizes that go up to eight bags. Price varies by color and set size, and some options are on sale. The best deal we spotted? There are multiple three-packs on sale for as little as $16 — that comes out to a little more than $5 each.

More than 10,200 customers have given the bags a five-star rating, calling them “sturdy” and “high quality” in reviews. One shopper shared, “I fit all my winter sweaters that were packed into two totes comfortably in just one of these bags with room to spare. In another one, I was able to fit several of our cabin blankets and bedding.” They also enthused that the bags are “an organizer’s dream!”

“I put spare blankets and comforters in these,” another reviewer pointed out. “It keeps them clean and dust-free.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Wiselife Fabric Storage Bags while they’re on super sale.

Wiselife 3-Pack Fabric Storage Bags, $16 (Save $17)

Amazon

Wiselife 3-Pack Fabric Storage Bags, $16 (Save $17)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

