Wisconsin Man Dies After Falling from Balcony at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort

A Wisconsin man died after accidentally falling from his balcony at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Disney World last week, authorities said.

Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday and found 39-year-old Jeffrey Vanden Boom unresponsive on the hotel’s grounds, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office told PEOPLE.

Vanden Boom, of Greendale, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Medical Examiner told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the man died from blunt force trauma from an accidental fall.

Guests at the resort, which is near Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, reported on social media that the fifth-floor sky bridge that connects the Bay Lake Tower to the main part of the Contemporary Resort was closed after authorities arrived.

“I'm pretty sure someone just died at our hotel... we got a call at 7:30 someone had a medical emergency and not to go on the balconies and then they had people redirecting us,” a Reddit user wrote. “And then we went outside and there's a tent set up right under a balcony and a it's all taped up.”

A representative with Disney World did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident.

In 2020, a woman died from a fall at the Contemporary Resort in an apparent suicide, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

