12-Year-Old Wisc. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median

Bystanders helped pull other family members out of the burning vehicle, police said

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 03:51PM EDT
12-Year-Old Minn. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median
Passon Family. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl who was traveling home from a funeral died in a car crash last week that left her father, mother and brother hospitalized.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office in Durand, Wisc., said in a news release last week that Joeclynn Passon, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car crash, which also killed the 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

Police said Ethan Whitwam, 18, was driving alone when his car veered across the center lane, crashing into the Waseca, Wisc., family’s pickup truck in what police called a “very serious” head-on collision.

A passerby “was eventually able to pull the trapped occupants from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the passerby, who was soon joined by three other people, “immediately began providing medical aid to the victims of the crash.”

Authorities said Joeclynn’s father Steven Passon, her mother Jessica, and her 8-year-old brother Drake were all injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals. 

Jessica, 36, was treated and released from the hospital, while Steven, 40, and his son suffered what police called “critical injuries.” 

A GoFundMe set up to help the family said the Passons were traveling home from a relative’s funeral in Wisconsin when the crash occurred. 

“Their truck started on fire,” the fundraiser said. “Jessica was able to get out of the truck and pull both children out of the back seat, bystanders were able to pull Steve out of the front seat.”

The fundraiser said Drake, the 8-year-old, was discharged from a hospital in Minnesota last Saturday, while his father suffered “extensive leg injuries and has multiple surgeries ahead of him.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The sudden loss of Jocelynn has left the family's hearts shattered,” the fundraiser said. “As the family grapples with grief, they are faced with the daunting task of arranging a proper farewell for Jocelynn.”

In an obituary, Whitwam was remembered as "a force of boundless energy, hard work & determination, and had a love for all things that define the fabric of small-town life."

Police said the fatal crash “remains under investigation” by the sheriff’s office, as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends our sympathies to all those involved and impacted by this tragic incident,” the department said.

Related Articles
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing
Dahlia Klink
New York Woman and 2 Passengers Killed in Head-On Car Crash with Her Own Brother
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada
Police Reveal Names of 16 People Killed in Manitoba Bus Crash: 'Hearts Are Broken'
Fortune Williams
14-Year-Old N.Y. Girl Killed After Being Thrown from Speeding BMW Driven by 16-Year-Old
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old
Gideon Mbatha Mutuka, 43, and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa, 38
Calif. Parents of 3 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on the Way Home from Birthday Celebration
Cordelia Kuether 4, Dies After Getting Hit by a Van While Walking with Family on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Metropolitan Police DC
1 Killed, 3 Wounded During Shooting at D.C. Funeral Home that Occurred After Funeral for Homicide Victim
Dalaneo Martin
Civil Rights Probe Launched into Fatal Police Shooting of Black 17-Year-Old in D.C.
Sunshine Nichole Williams
N.C. Mother of 2 Dies Days Before Birthday in Wrong-Way Crash: 'Heaven Gained an Angel'
Broken Arrow Police Department
12-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash While Sledding
Siblings killed in wrong way crash
'Our Lives Are Shattered': 3 La. Siblings Among 4 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
Jason Wray, Jessica Wray
Physician Assistant Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide After Husband Stabbed Wife, Then Stepped in Front of Truck