Wisconsin Man Meets Up with Wild Fish Every Summer After Befriending the Bass During a Dive

Rex Colubra and Elvis the smallmouth bass first became friends in 2021, and now the diver recognizes the fish by the animal's facial scar

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on June 23, 2023 02:49PM EDT
Elvis
Photo:

Rex Colubra/SWNS

Man has a new best friend. 

Rex Colubra was on a dive in September 2021, the first time he met his friend Elvis. Besides their shared interest in swimming, Colubra and Elvis had little in common — mainly because Elvis is a freshwater smallmouth bass

The 40-year-old Wisconsin native realized Elvis was special on his initial dive when the fish stuck fearlessly close to him, even when he got out of the water. When Colubra returned to the same diving spot just two weeks later, Elvis remembered him and greeted the diver ardently. All it took was a crawfish treat to solidify the pair's blossoming friendship. 

Now, Colubra makes it a point to visit his fish friend every year. 

"He's completely obsessed with me. He follows me around and just stares me in the eyes," the print-shop worker and animal enclosure maker said in an interview with South West News Service, per the New York Post

"Elvis will literally just fight other fish if they get too close to me to keep them away," Colubra added, referring to the fact that his unconventional bestie isn't willing to share his friend (or crawfish) with other fish in the lake.

Elvis

Rex Colubra/SWNS


Colubra recognizes Elvis by a scar on his face, and Elvis remembers him by the "gulping grunt" call the diver taught him. Whenever Elvis hears the signal, he knows it's time to hang out with his human pal. 

The diver assumes Elvis got his scar from a fisherman who caught the fish for sport and then let him go. Last year, when Colubra couldn't find Elvis immediately, he was rattled by the idea that the bass had been caught for good this time. 

"Of course, I would be sad if he had been caught. He's my friend," Colubra said. "There's not much I can do to protect him. It's the risk he runs every year."

Even though the diver keeps the exact location of the lake a secret to protect Elvis from fishermen, he runs a TikTok account with over 100,000 followers for the smallmouth. Here, he documents all their sweet playdates and heartwarming interactions. 

Elvis

Rex Colubra/SWNS

In one of his videos, Colubra tells the story of how diving has given him a soft spot for fish. Once an avid fisherman, he says he stopped going out on the lake daily when he noticed hundreds of fish with 'horribly disfigured faces" on a snorkeling trip. Since then, he's traded his tackle box for goggles. 

"I'm all for hunting and fishing for food when done ethically…but there's no real justification for me to hurt these animals for my amusement anymore," Colubra said. "It's far more rewarding to swim with them."

