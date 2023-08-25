Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma — See Her Ink!

Winnie Harlow is showing off her brand-new ink!

On Thursday, the supermodel, 29, shared a carousel post on Instagram of her summer activities, which included getting a tattoo dedicated to her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma. Tagging her basketball player boyfriend, 28, in the first picture, Harlow can be seen with a tattoo behind her ear that reads, “Kyle.”

Harlow appeared relaxed in the snap as she looked away from the camera and rocked her braids in a high bun. She also wore a white top and small, layered silver chains. “End of summer dump 🌞🌪️,” the star’s caption read.

Harlow’s “summer dump” also included a luxurious snap of her in a private jet, as well as her getting hair and makeup done. Another picture also showcased the star at a Drake concert, while the final carousel snap featured Harlow enjoying a stretch in a fitness studio.

Commenting under her post, many of Harlow’s fans couldn't help but notice the tattoo of her boyfriend’s name. “See now we need to see his 'Winnie' tat,” one user wrote.

Referencing Drake’s song “Free Spirit,” another fan wrote, “Tat his so he knows it’s real,” while a third added, “🔥🔥🔥🤌This forever thing.”

"Not the end 😢😢😢😢," Kuzma also commented, seemingly referring to her caption about the end of summer.

Harlow and Kuzma have been dating since April 2020. The Washington Wizards player had messaged Harlow on Instagram in 2019 but didn't get a response due to the model never seeing his message.

"I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I'd never seen it. I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me," Harlow said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, in 2020 Harlow saw Kuzma’s message when he messaged her again. This led to them messaging, Facetiming and eventually living together during the coronavirus quarantine when Harlow moved to Los Angeles to be with him.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma pose for a photo. Winnie Harlow Instagram

"I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He's so All-American, super sweet," Harlow told PEOPLE at the time. "I had just been out here with him during quarantine and no one really knew at the time. I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long. I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I'm just winding down."

Harlow continued, "I was taking a really long time and he was like, 'Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?' And I was like, 'Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it's a wrap now. Hang up my jersey. [That's] how we ended up in a relationship."

