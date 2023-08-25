Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma — See Her Ink!

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have been dating since 2020

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma. Photo:

Winnie Harlow/Instagram; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow is showing off her brand-new ink!

On Thursday, the supermodel, 29, shared a carousel post on Instagram of her summer activities, which included getting a tattoo dedicated to her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma. Tagging her basketball player boyfriend, 28, in the first picture, Harlow can be seen with a tattoo behind her ear that reads, “Kyle.”

Harlow appeared relaxed in the snap as she looked away from the camera and rocked her braids in a high bun. She also wore a white top and small, layered silver chains. “End of summer dump 🌞🌪️,” the star’s caption read.

Harlow’s “summer dump” also included a luxurious snap of her in a private jet, as well as her getting hair and makeup done. Another picture also showcased the star at a Drake concert, while the final carousel snap featured Harlow enjoying a stretch in a fitness studio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commenting under her post, many of Harlow’s fans couldn't help but notice the tattoo of her boyfriend’s name. “See now we need to see his 'Winnie' tat,” one user wrote. 

Referencing Drake’s song “Free Spirit,” another fan wrote, “Tat his so he knows it’s real,” while a third added, “🔥🔥🔥🤌This forever thing.”

"Not the end 😢😢😢😢," Kuzma also commented, seemingly referring to her caption about the end of summer.

Harlow and Kuzma have been dating since April 2020. The Washington Wizards player had messaged Harlow on Instagram in 2019 but didn't get a response due to the model never seeing his message. 

"I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I'd never seen it. I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me," Harlow said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, in 2020 Harlow saw Kuzma’s message when he messaged her again. This led to them messaging, Facetiming and eventually living together during the coronavirus quarantine when Harlow moved to Los Angeles to be with him.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma pose for a photo. Winnie Harlow Instagram

"I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He's so All-American, super sweet," Harlow told PEOPLE at the time. "I had just been out here with him during quarantine and no one really knew at the time. I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long. I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I'm just winding down."

Harlow continued, "I was taking a really long time and he was like, 'Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?' And I was like, 'Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it's a wrap now. Hang up my jersey. [That's] how we ended up in a relationship."

Related Articles
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Bridget Everettâs âBurkinâ Bag Is Truly a Sight to Behold â See Her Model the Art Piece
Bridget Everett’s 'Burkin' Bag Is Truly a Sight to Behold — See Her Model the Art Piece
Salma Hayek Sips Her Coffee in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Towering Platform Heels
Salma Hayek Casually Sips Her Coffee in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Towering Platform Heels
Lily Allen Roars Elegance in Gold Tiger Print Gown after Show in London
Lily Allen Stands Out in Glamorous Tiger Stripes in Latest London Style Moment
Lady Gaga instagram Las Vegas rehearsal 08 23 23
Lady Gaga Nails Vintage Look in Updo and Red Lipstick for Rehearsal Session: 'So Excited to Go Back to Vegas'
Heidi Klum AGT Pasadena 08 23 23
Heidi Klum Is a '70s-Style Vision in All-Black as She Steps Out in Pasadena
Jennifer Lopez shows off her chic style as she is spotted leaving a meeting. 23 Aug 2023
Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Looking Like the Baddest' in Chic Car Selfie
Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in a Classic Blue-on-Blue Look — See Her Outfit
Chloe x Halle Victoria Secrect Pink collab
Chloe and Halle Bailey's New VS Pink Collab Is All About Dressing a 'Fresh Hot Outfit' Up or Down (Exclusive)
Zendaya 2012 fashion vs Zendaya 2023 fashion
Zendaya Still Thinks About This Questionable Outfit from a Disney Press Tour in 2012: ‘Could’ve Done Better’
Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zendaya Slams ‘Hurtful’ Internet Rumors After Viral Louis Vuitton Seating Mishap with Stylist Law Roach
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Zendaya Models Bouffant Cropped Hairdo in Rare Selfie: 'Needed a Little Refresh
Zendaya Models Chic Bob Hairstyle in Rare Selfie: 'Needed a Little Refresh'
Leni Klum packs on the PDA with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky as they
Heidi Klum’s Look-Alike Daughter Leni Hits the Beach in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023
Taylor Swift Is Making a Strong Case for a Jelly Sandals Comeback with New '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Cover Art