Business in the Front, Party in the Back! Meet the Winners of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship

With his $5,000 in prize money from the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship, Rory Ehrlich hopes to buy his sister an alpaca for their family farm in Pottstown, Pennsylvania — and treat his parents to his favorite meal, wings.

"He wants for everyone else," mom Airen says of her 6-year-old, who learned of the contest himself last year and started growing his hair soon after. "It's incredible how much it grew in 18 months."

Rory bested nearly 1,000 other kids in the annual competition, which raises funds for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.

"The kids' contest is by far the biggest thing we do all year," says Kevin Begola, who founded the contest (which also has categories for teens, men, women and seniors) in 2020. "The parents are very passionate."

Check out Rory's great do, plus those of the second and third place winners!