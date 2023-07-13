Formula 1 Driver George Russell Shares Rare Look at Exclusive Royal Box Tickets for Wimbledon

George Russell is giving a glimpse of the coveted tickets for the Royal Box at Wimbledon!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Formula 1 driver attended the tenth day of the 2023 tennis tournament with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, and posted a photo of their passes to sit in the Royal Box on his Instagram Story.

The cream-colored tickets to the Royal Box featured an illustration of a woman serving on the iconic grass court. George and Camilla’s names were listed below, with the July 12 entry date securing their seats in the most exclusive space of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The passes were also printed with the signature of the club chairman Ian Hewitt — who sat between Queen Camilla and Prince Albert of Monaco in the front row of the Royal Box on Wednesday!

“There’s nothing quite like Wimbledon. 🎾🍓🇬🇧,” Russell captioned a smiling shot of he and Mundt posing in the hot box on Instagram.

The couple was dressed in their summer best, heeding the protocol of the Royal Box. Guests lucky enough to score a ticket are asked to dress "smart" (even Prince George wore a suit and tie despite high temperatures for his Wimbledon debut in 2022!), but a classic summer accessory is discouraged for a practical reason.

"Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them," the Wimbledon website states.



However, on very hot and sunny days, competition officials will distribute straw fedoras with dark green and purple ribbon (the club colors!) to Royal Box attendees. Prince Albert sported one of the hats on Wednesday, but Kate Middleton donned her own straw hat on a particularly hot day of the finals last year. When the sporty royal stepped onto the court to present trophies (part of her job as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club), she left the head-topper behind.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in July 2022. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty

Five years ago, in July 2018, Meghan Markle also brought her own hat to watch the Ladies' Single Final at Wimbledon with Kate — their first-ever outing without their husbands. The Duchess of Sussex, now 41, carried in a familiar accessory — a white straw hat with a black band above the brim. However, she never wore the headpiece as she watched Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a friend of hers!).

While the 74-seat Royal Box at Wimbledon is synonymous with the British royal family, it’s actually up to the president of the All England Club to send invites. The Wimbledon website states that suggestions are submitted by members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other sources, and guests are treated to refreshments in the Clubhouse at the end of the day.



Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon in July 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“The Royal Box has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922,” the page states. “British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.”

Tennis-loving Princess Kate attended Wimbledon for the first time this year on July 4, and Queen Camila made her debut on Wednesday. Though the Queen had one of the best seats in the house from her front and center spot in the Royal Box, competitors did not bow or curtsy in her direction as some may expect.



Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Athletes competing on Centre Court used to bow or curtsy after taking the grass court if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box. In 2003, in accordance with the wishes of the Duke of Kent, the Club's then-President, it was agreed that the time was right to discontinue the tradition of players bowing or curtsying to members of the royal family on entering or leaving the Centre Court. The rule was updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the sovereign and her successor — attended.

Players have opted to bow or curtsy to the royal (like Kate!) awarding them their trophy in recent years — however, this is at their own discretion.

While King Charles isn’t expected to attend Wimbledon this year — he’s only ever gone twice, in 1970 and 2012 — Centre Court it's possible that competitors will bow or curtsy to Prince William, now heir to the throne, when he next attends the event.

